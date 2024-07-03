Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAerospace & Defence
Open₹675.6
Prev. Close₹701.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹93.95
Day's High₹740
Day's Low₹675.6
52 Week's High₹949
52 Week's Low₹355
Book Value₹64.66
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,407.49
P/E79.94
EPS8.77
Divi. Yield0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.47
14.27
0.71
0.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
106.46
10.72
14.14
6.34
Net Worth
125.93
24.99
14.85
7.05
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
HAL
4,205.65
|33.22
|2,81,263.36
|1,490.36
|0.83
|5,976.55
|464.81
Bharat Electronics Ltd
BEL
291.95
|46.94
|2,13,408.99
|1,091.27
|0.75
|4,583.41
|23.8
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
MAZDOCK
2,236.7
|36.45
|90,224
|563.75
|0.61
|2,756.83
|162.47
Solar Industries India Ltd
SOLARINDS
9,748.3
|127.96
|88,212.42
|177.46
|0.09
|905.49
|292.91
ITI Ltd
ITI
457.25
|0
|43,936.56
|-70.11
|0
|1,016.2
|16.52
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Gautam
Managing Director
Sunil
Independent Director
Priyanka Moondra Rathi
Independent Director
PRAKASH RAJNISH
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sonika Mehta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by CFF Fluid Control Ltd
Summary
CFF Fluid Control Limited was incorporated as Flash Forge Fluid Control Private Limited on February 16, 2012 with the Registrar of Companies. Further, name of the Company was changed from Flash Forge Fluid Control Private Limited to CFF Fluid Control Private Limited dated September 21, 2012. The Company was changed to Public limited and name of the Company changed to CFF Fluid Control Limited vide Special Resolution dated September 05, 2022 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion to Public Limited was issued on September 15, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra.The Company is primarily in the business of manufacture, overhaul,repairs and servicing of shipboard machinery, critical component systems, reference systems and test facilities like pnueumatic,hydraulic, electrical, electronic systems for submarines & surface ships for the Indian Navy. Further it also design, manufacture and service Mechanical Equipments and systems for industries like Nuclear and Clean Energy. Their facilities are situated at Khopoli from where they design, manufacture and service fluid control systems, distributor and air panels, Weapons and Control Systems, Steering gear, Propulsion Systems, High Pressure Air Systems, Hydraulics Systems, Breathing and Diving Air Systems and Integrated Platform Management Systems for submarines and surface ships for the Indian Navy and its OEMs. The facility is spread over 6,000 sq. mtrs. and has all the relevant state
Read More
The CFF Fluid Control Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹722.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CFF Fluid Control Ltd is ₹1407.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of CFF Fluid Control Ltd is 79.94 and 10.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CFF Fluid Control Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CFF Fluid Control Ltd is ₹355 and ₹949 as of 06 Jan ‘25
CFF Fluid Control Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 66.04%, 6 Month at -23.58%, 3 Month at 12.67% and 1 Month at 0.31%.
