Summary

CFF Fluid Control Limited was incorporated as Flash Forge Fluid Control Private Limited on February 16, 2012 with the Registrar of Companies. Further, name of the Company was changed from Flash Forge Fluid Control Private Limited to CFF Fluid Control Private Limited dated September 21, 2012. The Company was changed to Public limited and name of the Company changed to CFF Fluid Control Limited vide Special Resolution dated September 05, 2022 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion to Public Limited was issued on September 15, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra.The Company is primarily in the business of manufacture, overhaul,repairs and servicing of shipboard machinery, critical component systems, reference systems and test facilities like pnueumatic,hydraulic, electrical, electronic systems for submarines & surface ships for the Indian Navy. Further it also design, manufacture and service Mechanical Equipments and systems for industries like Nuclear and Clean Energy. Their facilities are situated at Khopoli from where they design, manufacture and service fluid control systems, distributor and air panels, Weapons and Control Systems, Steering gear, Propulsion Systems, High Pressure Air Systems, Hydraulics Systems, Breathing and Diving Air Systems and Integrated Platform Management Systems for submarines and surface ships for the Indian Navy and its OEMs. The facility is spread over 6,000 sq. mtrs. and has all the relevant state

