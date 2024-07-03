iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

CFF Fluid Control Ltd Share Price

722.75
(3.09%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:31:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open675.6
  • Day's High740
  • 52 Wk High949
  • Prev. Close701.1
  • Day's Low675.6
  • 52 Wk Low 355
  • Turnover (lac)93.95
  • P/E79.94
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value64.66
  • EPS8.77
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,407.49
  • Div. Yield0.07
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

CFF Fluid Control Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Aerospace & Defence

Open

675.6

Prev. Close

701.1

Turnover(Lac.)

93.95

Day's High

740

Day's Low

675.6

52 Week's High

949

52 Week's Low

355

Book Value

64.66

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,407.49

P/E

79.94

EPS

8.77

Divi. Yield

0.07

CFF Fluid Control Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 18 Nov, 2024

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

CFF Fluid Control Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

CFF Fluid Control Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:40 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Jun-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.30%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.30%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 26.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

CFF Fluid Control Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.47

14.27

0.71

0.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

106.46

10.72

14.14

6.34

Net Worth

125.93

24.99

14.85

7.05

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

CFF Fluid Control Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

HAL

4,205.65

33.222,81,263.361,490.360.835,976.55464.81

Bharat Electronics Ltd

BEL

291.95

46.942,13,408.991,091.270.754,583.4123.8

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

MAZDOCK

2,236.7

36.4590,224563.750.612,756.83162.47

Solar Industries India Ltd

SOLARINDS

9,748.3

127.9688,212.42177.460.09905.49292.91

ITI Ltd

ITI

457.25

043,936.56-70.1101,016.216.52

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT CFF Fluid Control Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Gautam

Managing Director

Sunil

Independent Director

Priyanka Moondra Rathi

Independent Director

PRAKASH RAJNISH

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sonika Mehta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by CFF Fluid Control Ltd

Summary

CFF Fluid Control Limited was incorporated as Flash Forge Fluid Control Private Limited on February 16, 2012 with the Registrar of Companies. Further, name of the Company was changed from Flash Forge Fluid Control Private Limited to CFF Fluid Control Private Limited dated September 21, 2012. The Company was changed to Public limited and name of the Company changed to CFF Fluid Control Limited vide Special Resolution dated September 05, 2022 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion to Public Limited was issued on September 15, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra.The Company is primarily in the business of manufacture, overhaul,repairs and servicing of shipboard machinery, critical component systems, reference systems and test facilities like pnueumatic,hydraulic, electrical, electronic systems for submarines & surface ships for the Indian Navy. Further it also design, manufacture and service Mechanical Equipments and systems for industries like Nuclear and Clean Energy. Their facilities are situated at Khopoli from where they design, manufacture and service fluid control systems, distributor and air panels, Weapons and Control Systems, Steering gear, Propulsion Systems, High Pressure Air Systems, Hydraulics Systems, Breathing and Diving Air Systems and Integrated Platform Management Systems for submarines and surface ships for the Indian Navy and its OEMs. The facility is spread over 6,000 sq. mtrs. and has all the relevant state
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the CFF Fluid Control Ltd share price today?

The CFF Fluid Control Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹722.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of CFF Fluid Control Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CFF Fluid Control Ltd is ₹1407.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of CFF Fluid Control Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of CFF Fluid Control Ltd is 79.94 and 10.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of CFF Fluid Control Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CFF Fluid Control Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CFF Fluid Control Ltd is ₹355 and ₹949 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of CFF Fluid Control Ltd?

CFF Fluid Control Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 66.04%, 6 Month at -23.58%, 3 Month at 12.67% and 1 Month at 0.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of CFF Fluid Control Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of CFF Fluid Control Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.30 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 26.68 %

QUICKLINKS FOR CFF Fluid Control Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.