We would like to inform you that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the ompany will emain closed from Monday, September 23, 2024 to Sunday, September 29, 2024 (both ays inclusive) or the purpose of 12th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on onday, eptember 30, 2024. Revised Intimation for Book Closure (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.09.2024) Proceeding of 12th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024) Scrutinizer Report and Voting Result for 12th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.10.2024)