|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Jan 2025
|11 Jan 2025
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on January 11, 2025, inter alia considered and unanimously approved the Draft Prospectus for the Further Public Offer (FPO) and authorized the management to complete necessary formalities for filing the same with BSE Limited
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|CFF Fluid Control Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Restated Financials for the period ended September 30th 2024 and thereon any other business with permission of Chair Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on November 07 , 2024 , inter alia considered and approved as enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|23 Oct 2024
|Interim Dividend & Quarterly Results Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for half year ended September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report and Declaration of Interim Dividend Submission of unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended September 30th ,2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|CFF Fluid Control Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The draft Board Report along with annexures for the F.Y. 2023-24 thereto pursuant to Section 134 of the Companies Act 2013. 2. Management Discussion Report along with annexures thereto prepared in accordance of Companies Act 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 3. The Draft Notice of 12th Annual General Meeting of the members of the company. 4. To Approve raising of capital through FPO/QIP or any permissible mode 5. Any other matter with the permission of Chair. In continuation of the earlier outcome submitted for the Board Meeting held on 5th September regarding in raising of capital through FPO/QIP/any permissible mode pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015, we hereby inform you that we have rectified the clerical/typographical error in the the outcome. Outcome of Board meeting held today i.e September 05th ,2024 Raising of funds (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.09.2024) Revised Intimation of raising of Funds. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.09.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|CFF Fluid Control Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of CFF Fluid Control Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday May 29 2024 at Corporate Office of the Company at 503 Delphi Wing Orchard Avenue Hiranandani Business Park Powai Mumbai Mabharashtra-400076 inter-alia to discuss and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for half year and Year ended March 31 2024 thereon and any other business with permission of Chair Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 29th May 2024, inter alia considered and approved the following; Recommendation of Final Dividend for the financial year 2023-24 @ 0.50/- per share of the face value of Rs 10/- subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company In continuation of our letter dated 17th May, 2024 and 25th May 2024, pursuant to regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
