687
(2.79%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:40:00 PM

PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend29 Oct 202418 Nov 202418 Nov 20240.55Interim
2. Declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.50/-per equity share for the financial year 2024-25. The Company has fixed November 18th, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend.
Dividend29 May 202420 Sep 2024-0.55Final
Recommendation of Final Dividend for the financial year 2023-24 @ 0.50/- per share of the face value of Rs 10/- subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. This is to inform you that company has fixed the record date for payment of final dividend on equity shares for the financial year ended 2023-24 In continuation to our letter dated September 05, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Tuesday, October 1st, 2024, as the Record Date for determining entitlement of Members to final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/09/2024) Withdrawal of submitted intimation of Record Date in respect to Dividend (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/09/2024)

