Summary

Challani Capital Limited (Formerly Indo Asia Finance Limited) was incorporated in 1990 with the objects of engaging into hire-purchase, leasing, bill discounting, inter corporate deposits, forex service, dealing in primary market investment and fixed deposits. The Company was renamed as Challani Capital Limited effective on August 13, 2023 as per Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Government of India.The Company is a pioneer in the northern part of Tamil Nadu in the commercial vehicles financing to the common man and many small business (SMEs) requirements including transporters, bus route operators, etc., to flourish in their businesses. The main functionsof the Company are to offer loans to its customers i.e. both retail customers and corporate customers. Accordingly main products offered by the Company are Unsecured Business and Personal Loan and Gold Loan. The Company engaged in providing financial services such as housing loan, vehicle loan, etc. Since inception the Company was continuously making profits in its operations and from 1992-93 declaring dividends to shareholders without a break. The Company was started with a nominal capital of Rs 0.25 Cr. The Company is registered with the Reserve Bank of India as Non-Banking Finance Company. The Company is classified by the RBI as an Investment and Credit Company (Non-deposit taking). The day-to-day operation of the company is carried out by a team of highly qualified and experienced profe

