SectorFinance
Open₹31.9
Prev. Close₹31.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.32
Day's High₹31.9
Day's Low₹29.6
52 Week's High₹38.5
52 Week's Low₹14.41
Book Value₹4.11
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)46.2
P/E56.64
EPS0.55
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15
15
15
15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-9.34
-9.84
-10.95
-2.03
Net Worth
5.66
5.16
4.05
12.97
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.48
-0.16
-3.72
0.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
N Subramanian
Chairman & Managing Director
Padam J Challani
Director
Lakshmi Narashma Rao
Director
Swapna P Kochar
Additional Director
Ramesh Kumar mallela
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
V Sundar
Independent Director
Selvamani Gowrishankaran
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Challani Capital Ltd
Summary
Challani Capital Limited (Formerly Indo Asia Finance Limited) was incorporated in 1990 with the objects of engaging into hire-purchase, leasing, bill discounting, inter corporate deposits, forex service, dealing in primary market investment and fixed deposits. The Company was renamed as Challani Capital Limited effective on August 13, 2023 as per Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Government of India.The Company is a pioneer in the northern part of Tamil Nadu in the commercial vehicles financing to the common man and many small business (SMEs) requirements including transporters, bus route operators, etc., to flourish in their businesses. The main functionsof the Company are to offer loans to its customers i.e. both retail customers and corporate customers. Accordingly main products offered by the Company are Unsecured Business and Personal Loan and Gold Loan. The Company engaged in providing financial services such as housing loan, vehicle loan, etc. Since inception the Company was continuously making profits in its operations and from 1992-93 declaring dividends to shareholders without a break. The Company was started with a nominal capital of Rs 0.25 Cr. The Company is registered with the Reserve Bank of India as Non-Banking Finance Company. The Company is classified by the RBI as an Investment and Credit Company (Non-deposit taking). The day-to-day operation of the company is carried out by a team of highly qualified and experienced profe
Read More
The Challani Capital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹30.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Challani Capital Ltd is ₹46.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Challani Capital Ltd is 56.64 and 7.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Challani Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Challani Capital Ltd is ₹14.41 and ₹38.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Challani Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.97%, 3 Years at 22.37%, 1 Year at 58.44%, 6 Month at 83.56%, 3 Month at 40.25% and 1 Month at 24.60%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.