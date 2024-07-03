iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Challani Capital Ltd Share Price

30.8
(-1.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open31.9
  • Day's High31.9
  • 52 Wk High38.5
  • Prev. Close31.15
  • Day's Low29.6
  • 52 Wk Low 14.41
  • Turnover (lac)0.32
  • P/E56.64
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value4.11
  • EPS0.55
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)46.2
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Challani Capital Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

31.9

Prev. Close

31.15

Turnover(Lac.)

0.32

Day's High

31.9

Day's Low

29.6

52 Week's High

38.5

52 Week's Low

14.41

Book Value

4.11

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

46.2

P/E

56.64

EPS

0.55

Divi. Yield

0

Challani Capital Ltd Corporate Action

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

21 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Challani Capital Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Challani Capital Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:26 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.94%

Non-Promoter- 25.05%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Challani Capital Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15

15

15

15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-9.34

-9.84

-10.95

-2.03

Net Worth

5.66

5.16

4.05

12.97

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.48

-0.16

-3.72

0.15

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Challani Capital Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Challani Capital Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

N Subramanian

Chairman & Managing Director

Padam J Challani

Director

Lakshmi Narashma Rao

Director

Swapna P Kochar

Additional Director

Ramesh Kumar mallela

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

V Sundar

Independent Director

Selvamani Gowrishankaran

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Challani Capital Ltd

Summary

Challani Capital Limited (Formerly Indo Asia Finance Limited) was incorporated in 1990 with the objects of engaging into hire-purchase, leasing, bill discounting, inter corporate deposits, forex service, dealing in primary market investment and fixed deposits. The Company was renamed as Challani Capital Limited effective on August 13, 2023 as per Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Government of India.The Company is a pioneer in the northern part of Tamil Nadu in the commercial vehicles financing to the common man and many small business (SMEs) requirements including transporters, bus route operators, etc., to flourish in their businesses. The main functionsof the Company are to offer loans to its customers i.e. both retail customers and corporate customers. Accordingly main products offered by the Company are Unsecured Business and Personal Loan and Gold Loan. The Company engaged in providing financial services such as housing loan, vehicle loan, etc. Since inception the Company was continuously making profits in its operations and from 1992-93 declaring dividends to shareholders without a break. The Company was started with a nominal capital of Rs 0.25 Cr. The Company is registered with the Reserve Bank of India as Non-Banking Finance Company. The Company is classified by the RBI as an Investment and Credit Company (Non-deposit taking). The day-to-day operation of the company is carried out by a team of highly qualified and experienced profe
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Challani Capital Ltd share price today?

The Challani Capital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹30.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Challani Capital Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Challani Capital Ltd is ₹46.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Challani Capital Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Challani Capital Ltd is 56.64 and 7.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Challani Capital Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Challani Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Challani Capital Ltd is ₹14.41 and ₹38.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Challani Capital Ltd?

Challani Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.97%, 3 Years at 22.37%, 1 Year at 58.44%, 6 Month at 83.56%, 3 Month at 40.25% and 1 Month at 24.60%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Challani Capital Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Challani Capital Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.95 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.05 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Challani Capital Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.