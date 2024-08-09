Board Meeting 1 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Unaudited Financials for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01-11-2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Challani Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial results 2. Appointment of Mr.Selvamani Gowrishankaran as Independent Director 3. Resignation of Premkumar Radhakrishnan as Independent Director. Out come of Board meeting. Appointment of Independent Director. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 25 May 2024 17 May 2024

Challani Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024 Outcome fo Baord meeting dated 25th May 2024 Outcome fo Baord meeting dated 25th May 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024