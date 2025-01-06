Chandni Machines Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.04
0.03
0.13
1.1
Depreciation
-0.19
-0.07
0
0
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.02
-0.04
-0.28
Working capital
-0.62
-0.18
-1.77
Other operating items
Operating
-0.78
-0.24
-1.68
Capital expenditure
0.26
0.35
2.4
Free cash flow
-0.52
0.1
0.71
Equity raised
3.77
3.74
3.55
Investing
0
0
0
Financing
0.92
1.28
0.59
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
4.17
5.13
4.86
