Chandni Machines Ltd Share Price

58
(-4.27%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:45:00 AM

  • Open60.61
  • Day's High65
  • 52 Wk High90
  • Prev. Close60.59
  • Day's Low57
  • 52 Wk Low 27.41
  • Turnover (lac)1.2
  • P/E11.14
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value31.07
  • EPS5.44
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)18.72
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Chandni Machines Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

60.61

Prev. Close

60.59

Turnover(Lac.)

1.2

Day's High

65

Day's Low

57

52 Week's High

90

52 Week's Low

27.41

Book Value

31.07

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

18.72

P/E

11.14

EPS

5.44

Divi. Yield

0

Chandni Machines Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

4 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

Chandni Machines Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Chandni Machines Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:53 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.49%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 53.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Chandni Machines Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.23

3.23

3.23

3.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.57

3.84

3.49

1.92

Net Worth

8.8

7.07

6.72

5.15

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

43.15

48.13

11.25

19.74

yoy growth (%)

-10.35

327.79

-43.02

Raw materials

-41.92

-46.41

-10.02

-18.09

As % of sales

97.16

96.42

89.07

91.64

Employee costs

-0.4

-0.42

-0.32

-0.21

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.04

0.03

0.13

1.1

Depreciation

-0.19

-0.07

0

0

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.02

-0.04

-0.28

Working capital

-0.62

-0.18

-1.77

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-10.35

327.79

-43.02

Op profit growth

-97.12

-54.96

-132.82

EBIT growth

74.16

-69.23

-87.83

Net profit growth

132.54

-83.98

-88.78

No Record Found

Chandni Machines Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Chandni Machines Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Jayesh R Mehta

Director

Amita J Mehta

Independent Director

Bharat Bhatia

Independent Director

Rameshchand Garg

Director

Bharat Keshavlal Shah

Independent Director

Richie Amin

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Chandni Machines Ltd

Summary

Chandni Machines Limited was originally incorporated as a Wholly-owned subsidiary Company of Chandni Textiles Engineering Industries Limited (Holding Company) on 12th April, 2016 under the name of Chandni Machines Private Limited. The Company got converted into Public Limited on 26th July, 2018 and name of the Company changed to Chandni Machines Limited. The Company is primarily engaged in trading of engineering goods.The Composite Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger between Chandni Textiles Engineering Industries Limited (CTEIL) and Chandni Machines Private Limited (CMPL) and their respective shareholders and creditors was sanctioned by the National Company Law Tribunal, Bench at Mumbai vide Order dated 04th January, 2018. The Scheme became effective from 24th January, 2018. Further, in consideration of Scheme, the Demerged Company had fixed 20th August, 2018 as Record Date to determine its shareholder who would be entitled to the shares of Resulting Company in share entitlement ratio of 1:5 i.e., 1 equity share of 10/- each in CML for every 5 equity shares of 10/- each held by them in CTEIL. Accordingly, the Board of Directors of Resulting Company on 22nd August, 2018 had allotted 32,27,433 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each to the shareholders of CTEIL. Subsequently, application for listing of equity shares of CML was made to BSE. The Company received in principle approval from BSE on 9th January, 2019 and letter confirming relaxation from Rule 19(2)(b) of the Securities Contra
Company FAQs

What is the Chandni Machines Ltd share price today?

The Chandni Machines Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹58 today.

What is the Market Cap of Chandni Machines Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chandni Machines Ltd is ₹18.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Chandni Machines Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Chandni Machines Ltd is 11.14 and 1.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Chandni Machines Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chandni Machines Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chandni Machines Ltd is ₹27.41 and ₹90 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Chandni Machines Ltd?

Chandni Machines Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 85.62%, 3 Years at 34.15%, 1 Year at 116.47%, 6 Month at 2.61%, 3 Month at -12.23% and 1 Month at -3.93%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Chandni Machines Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Chandni Machines Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.50 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 53.50 %

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

