Summary

Chandni Machines Limited was originally incorporated as a Wholly-owned subsidiary Company of Chandni Textiles Engineering Industries Limited (Holding Company) on 12th April, 2016 under the name of Chandni Machines Private Limited. The Company got converted into Public Limited on 26th July, 2018 and name of the Company changed to Chandni Machines Limited. The Company is primarily engaged in trading of engineering goods.The Composite Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger between Chandni Textiles Engineering Industries Limited (CTEIL) and Chandni Machines Private Limited (CMPL) and their respective shareholders and creditors was sanctioned by the National Company Law Tribunal, Bench at Mumbai vide Order dated 04th January, 2018. The Scheme became effective from 24th January, 2018. Further, in consideration of Scheme, the Demerged Company had fixed 20th August, 2018 as Record Date to determine its shareholder who would be entitled to the shares of Resulting Company in share entitlement ratio of 1:5 i.e., 1 equity share of 10/- each in CML for every 5 equity shares of 10/- each held by them in CTEIL. Accordingly, the Board of Directors of Resulting Company on 22nd August, 2018 had allotted 32,27,433 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each to the shareholders of CTEIL. Subsequently, application for listing of equity shares of CML was made to BSE. The Company received in principle approval from BSE on 9th January, 2019 and letter confirming relaxation from Rule 19(2)(b) of the Securities Contra

