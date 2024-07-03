SectorTrading
Open₹60.61
Prev. Close₹60.59
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.2
Day's High₹65
Day's Low₹57
52 Week's High₹90
52 Week's Low₹27.41
Book Value₹31.07
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)18.72
P/E11.14
EPS5.44
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.23
3.23
3.23
3.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.57
3.84
3.49
1.92
Net Worth
8.8
7.07
6.72
5.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
43.15
48.13
11.25
19.74
yoy growth (%)
-10.35
327.79
-43.02
Raw materials
-41.92
-46.41
-10.02
-18.09
As % of sales
97.16
96.42
89.07
91.64
Employee costs
-0.4
-0.42
-0.32
-0.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.04
0.03
0.13
1.1
Depreciation
-0.19
-0.07
0
0
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.02
-0.04
-0.28
Working capital
-0.62
-0.18
-1.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-10.35
327.79
-43.02
Op profit growth
-97.12
-54.96
-132.82
EBIT growth
74.16
-69.23
-87.83
Net profit growth
132.54
-83.98
-88.78
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Jayesh R Mehta
Director
Amita J Mehta
Independent Director
Bharat Bhatia
Independent Director
Rameshchand Garg
Director
Bharat Keshavlal Shah
Independent Director
Richie Amin
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Chandni Machines Ltd
Summary
Chandni Machines Limited was originally incorporated as a Wholly-owned subsidiary Company of Chandni Textiles Engineering Industries Limited (Holding Company) on 12th April, 2016 under the name of Chandni Machines Private Limited. The Company got converted into Public Limited on 26th July, 2018 and name of the Company changed to Chandni Machines Limited. The Company is primarily engaged in trading of engineering goods.The Composite Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger between Chandni Textiles Engineering Industries Limited (CTEIL) and Chandni Machines Private Limited (CMPL) and their respective shareholders and creditors was sanctioned by the National Company Law Tribunal, Bench at Mumbai vide Order dated 04th January, 2018. The Scheme became effective from 24th January, 2018. Further, in consideration of Scheme, the Demerged Company had fixed 20th August, 2018 as Record Date to determine its shareholder who would be entitled to the shares of Resulting Company in share entitlement ratio of 1:5 i.e., 1 equity share of 10/- each in CML for every 5 equity shares of 10/- each held by them in CTEIL. Accordingly, the Board of Directors of Resulting Company on 22nd August, 2018 had allotted 32,27,433 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each to the shareholders of CTEIL. Subsequently, application for listing of equity shares of CML was made to BSE. The Company received in principle approval from BSE on 9th January, 2019 and letter confirming relaxation from Rule 19(2)(b) of the Securities Contra
Read More
The Chandni Machines Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹58 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chandni Machines Ltd is ₹18.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Chandni Machines Ltd is 11.14 and 1.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chandni Machines Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chandni Machines Ltd is ₹27.41 and ₹90 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Chandni Machines Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 85.62%, 3 Years at 34.15%, 1 Year at 116.47%, 6 Month at 2.61%, 3 Month at -12.23% and 1 Month at -3.93%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.