iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Chandni Machines Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

59.39
(6.03%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:31:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Chandni Machines Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

43.15

48.13

11.25

19.74

yoy growth (%)

-10.35

327.79

-43.02

Raw materials

-41.92

-46.41

-10.02

-18.09

As % of sales

97.16

96.42

89.07

91.64

Employee costs

-0.4

-0.42

-0.32

-0.21

As % of sales

0.92

0.88

2.88

1.06

Other costs

-0.82

-1.44

-1.23

-0.44

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.91

2.99

10.95

2.23

Operating profit

0

-0.14

-0.32

0.99

OPM

0

-0.3

-2.91

5.05

Depreciation

-0.19

-0.07

0

0

Interest expense

-0.02

0

0

0

Other income

0.27

0.26

0.47

0.11

Profit before tax

0.04

0.03

0.13

1.1

Taxes

-0.01

-0.02

-0.04

-0.28

Tax rate

-31.25

-59.9

-31.74

-25.42

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.03

0.01

0.09

0.82

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.03

0.01

0.09

0.82

yoy growth (%)

132.54

-83.98

-88.78

NPM

0.07

0.03

0.81

4.15

Chandni Machines : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Chandni Machines Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.