|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
43.15
48.13
11.25
19.74
yoy growth (%)
-10.35
327.79
-43.02
Raw materials
-41.92
-46.41
-10.02
-18.09
As % of sales
97.16
96.42
89.07
91.64
Employee costs
-0.4
-0.42
-0.32
-0.21
As % of sales
0.92
0.88
2.88
1.06
Other costs
-0.82
-1.44
-1.23
-0.44
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.91
2.99
10.95
2.23
Operating profit
0
-0.14
-0.32
0.99
OPM
0
-0.3
-2.91
5.05
Depreciation
-0.19
-0.07
0
0
Interest expense
-0.02
0
0
0
Other income
0.27
0.26
0.47
0.11
Profit before tax
0.04
0.03
0.13
1.1
Taxes
-0.01
-0.02
-0.04
-0.28
Tax rate
-31.25
-59.9
-31.74
-25.42
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.03
0.01
0.09
0.82
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.03
0.01
0.09
0.82
yoy growth (%)
132.54
-83.98
-88.78
NPM
0.07
0.03
0.81
4.15
