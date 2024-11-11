iifl-logo-icon 1
Chandni Machines Ltd Board Meeting

Chandni Machines CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Chandni Machines Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 11, 2024 for approval of Un-Audited Financials for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting4 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Intimation for appointment of Chief Financial Officer w.e.f. November 4, 2024.
Board Meeting8 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
Chandni Machines Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 08, 2024 for approval of Un-Audited Financials for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202424 May 2024
Chandni Machines Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 29, 2024 for approval of Audited Financials for the quarter and year ended 31st march, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting2 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
Chandni Machines Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Statements Along With Limited Review Report Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Febuary 02, 2024 for the consideration and approval of un-audited Financial Statements for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.02.2024)

