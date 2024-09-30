Notice of 8th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held today on September 30, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Disclosure of Voting Results along with Scrutinizers Report of 8th AGM Held on September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/10/2024)