|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|Notice of 8th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held today on September 30, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Disclosure of Voting Results along with Scrutinizers Report of 8th AGM Held on September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/10/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.