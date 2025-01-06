Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0.42
0.88
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.05
Tax paid
-0.1
-0.19
Working capital
12.58
Other operating items
Operating
12.86
Capital expenditure
0
Free cash flow
12.86
Equity raised
38.48
Investing
-3.28
Financing
21.21
Dividends paid
0
0
Net in cash
69.27
