iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

68.85
(-3.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

93.98

106.27

yoy growth (%)

-11.57

Raw materials

-85.79

-92.36

As % of sales

91.29

86.91

Employee costs

-2.44

-4.71

As % of sales

2.59

4.43

Other costs

-2.67

-4.96

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.84

4.67

Operating profit

3.07

4.23

OPM

3.26

3.98

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.05

Interest expense

-3.06

-3.73

Other income

0.44

0.44

Profit before tax

0.42

0.88

Taxes

-0.1

-0.19

Tax rate

-25.48

-22.25

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

0.31

0.68

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

0.31

0.68

yoy growth (%)

-54.28

NPM

0.33

0.64

Chandra Bhagat : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.