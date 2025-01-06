Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
93.98
106.27
yoy growth (%)
-11.57
Raw materials
-85.79
-92.36
As % of sales
91.29
86.91
Employee costs
-2.44
-4.71
As % of sales
2.59
4.43
Other costs
-2.67
-4.96
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.84
4.67
Operating profit
3.07
4.23
OPM
3.26
3.98
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.05
Interest expense
-3.06
-3.73
Other income
0.44
0.44
Profit before tax
0.42
0.88
Taxes
-0.1
-0.19
Tax rate
-25.48
-22.25
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
0.31
0.68
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
0.31
0.68
yoy growth (%)
-54.28
NPM
0.33
0.64
