Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹80
Prev. Close₹70.99
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.57
Day's High₹80
Day's Low₹68.85
52 Week's High₹148
52 Week's Low₹63
Book Value₹38.44
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)51.95
P/E34.97
EPS2.03
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.55
7.55
7.55
7.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
21.46
19.93
19.13
18.33
Net Worth
29.01
27.48
26.68
25.88
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
93.98
106.27
yoy growth (%)
-11.57
Raw materials
-85.79
-92.36
As % of sales
91.29
86.91
Employee costs
-2.44
-4.71
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0.42
0.88
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.05
Tax paid
-0.1
-0.19
Working capital
12.58
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-11.57
Op profit growth
-27.47
EBIT growth
-24.64
Net profit growth
-54.28
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Hemant C Bhagat
Whole-time Director
Pranav H Bhagat
Director & CFO
Prachi Pranav Bhagat
Independent Director
Ravindra Gajanan Awati
Independent Director
Abha Praveen Doshi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd
Summary
Chandra Bhagat Pharma Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Chandra Bhagat Pharma Private Limited at Mumbai on March 10, 2003. Consequent upon the conversion of the Company from Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company, the name of the Company was changed to Chandra Bhagat Pharma Limited on March 20, 2019.The Company incorporated in March, 2003 by Mr. Hemant Bhagat and Late. Shree Chandravadan Bhagat. On April 1, 2003, the Company acquired the going concern business of M/s. Chandra Bhagat Corporation, partnership firm along with all its assets and liabilities. Consequently, the Company issued equity shares to respective partners of M/s. Chandra Bhagat Corporation upon the acquisition of going concern business. Thereafter, the Promoter Mr. Hemant Bhagat continued the business on the footsteps of his father Late Shree Chandravadan Bhagat by focusing on marketing of life saving medicines like Antibiotics, Antineoplastic, Cardiovascular, Hormones etc. and set up the Companys marketing force to wider the product portfolio. Subsequently in 2004, the Promoters, Mr. Pranav Bhagat son of Mr. Hemant Bhagat, joined the business and decided to market the pharmaceuticals and special chemical products in domestic as well as in international market.The Company is engaged in the business of marketing pharmaceutical critical care & health care products. For which it obtained necessary approvals from FDA for getting the formulations manufacture from contr
Read More
The Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹68.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd is ₹51.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd is 34.97 and 1.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd is ₹63 and ₹148 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.53%, 3 Years at -7.60%, 1 Year at -44.26%, 6 Month at -14.57%, 3 Month at 4.01% and 1 Month at 3.06%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.