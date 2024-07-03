iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd Share Price

68.85
(-3.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:56:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open80
  • Day's High80
  • 52 Wk High148
  • Prev. Close70.99
  • Day's Low68.85
  • 52 Wk Low 63
  • Turnover (lac)7.57
  • P/E34.97
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value38.44
  • EPS2.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)51.95
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

80

Prev. Close

70.99

Turnover(Lac.)

7.57

Day's High

80

Day's Low

68.85

52 Week's High

148

52 Week's Low

63

Book Value

38.44

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

51.95

P/E

34.97

EPS

2.03

Divi. Yield

0

Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd Corporate Action

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2024

arrow

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:09 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.29%

Non-Promoter- 0.47%

Institutions: 0.47%

Non-Institutions: 30.23%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.55

7.55

7.55

7.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

21.46

19.93

19.13

18.33

Net Worth

29.01

27.48

26.68

25.88

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

93.98

106.27

yoy growth (%)

-11.57

Raw materials

-85.79

-92.36

As % of sales

91.29

86.91

Employee costs

-2.44

-4.71

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0.42

0.88

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.05

Tax paid

-0.1

-0.19

Working capital

12.58

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-11.57

Op profit growth

-27.47

EBIT growth

-24.64

Net profit growth

-54.28

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Hemant C Bhagat

Whole-time Director

Pranav H Bhagat

Director & CFO

Prachi Pranav Bhagat

Independent Director

Ravindra Gajanan Awati

Independent Director

Abha Praveen Doshi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd

Summary

Chandra Bhagat Pharma Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Chandra Bhagat Pharma Private Limited at Mumbai on March 10, 2003. Consequent upon the conversion of the Company from Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company, the name of the Company was changed to Chandra Bhagat Pharma Limited on March 20, 2019.The Company incorporated in March, 2003 by Mr. Hemant Bhagat and Late. Shree Chandravadan Bhagat. On April 1, 2003, the Company acquired the going concern business of M/s. Chandra Bhagat Corporation, partnership firm along with all its assets and liabilities. Consequently, the Company issued equity shares to respective partners of M/s. Chandra Bhagat Corporation upon the acquisition of going concern business. Thereafter, the Promoter Mr. Hemant Bhagat continued the business on the footsteps of his father Late Shree Chandravadan Bhagat by focusing on marketing of life saving medicines like Antibiotics, Antineoplastic, Cardiovascular, Hormones etc. and set up the Companys marketing force to wider the product portfolio. Subsequently in 2004, the Promoters, Mr. Pranav Bhagat son of Mr. Hemant Bhagat, joined the business and decided to market the pharmaceuticals and special chemical products in domestic as well as in international market.The Company is engaged in the business of marketing pharmaceutical critical care & health care products. For which it obtained necessary approvals from FDA for getting the formulations manufacture from contr
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd share price today?

The Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹68.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd is ₹51.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd is 34.97 and 1.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd is ₹63 and ₹148 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd?

Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.53%, 3 Years at -7.60%, 1 Year at -44.26%, 6 Month at -14.57%, 3 Month at 4.01% and 1 Month at 3.06%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.29 %
Institutions - 0.48 %
Public - 30.23 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.