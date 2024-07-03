Summary

Chandra Bhagat Pharma Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Chandra Bhagat Pharma Private Limited at Mumbai on March 10, 2003. Consequent upon the conversion of the Company from Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company, the name of the Company was changed to Chandra Bhagat Pharma Limited on March 20, 2019.The Company incorporated in March, 2003 by Mr. Hemant Bhagat and Late. Shree Chandravadan Bhagat. On April 1, 2003, the Company acquired the going concern business of M/s. Chandra Bhagat Corporation, partnership firm along with all its assets and liabilities. Consequently, the Company issued equity shares to respective partners of M/s. Chandra Bhagat Corporation upon the acquisition of going concern business. Thereafter, the Promoter Mr. Hemant Bhagat continued the business on the footsteps of his father Late Shree Chandravadan Bhagat by focusing on marketing of life saving medicines like Antibiotics, Antineoplastic, Cardiovascular, Hormones etc. and set up the Companys marketing force to wider the product portfolio. Subsequently in 2004, the Promoters, Mr. Pranav Bhagat son of Mr. Hemant Bhagat, joined the business and decided to market the pharmaceuticals and special chemical products in domestic as well as in international market.The Company is engaged in the business of marketing pharmaceutical critical care & health care products. For which it obtained necessary approvals from FDA for getting the formulations manufacture from contr

Read More