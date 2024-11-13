|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited result for the half year ended as on September 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Sep 2024
|7 Sep 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 07, 2024 for the approval of Notice of AGM along with other businesses.
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Result as March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)
