Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd Balance Sheet

98.79
(1.99%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.21

2.21

2.21

2.21

Preference Capital

0.3

0.3

0.3

0.3

Reserves

45.18

-2.57

-2.59

-2.61

Net Worth

47.69

-0.06

-0.08

-0.1

Minority Interest

Debt

3.27

4.06

0.03

0.03

Deferred Tax Liability Net

6.48

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

57.44

4

-0.05

-0.07

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

62.69

3.68

3.68

0.28

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-5.25

0.31

-3.76

-0.4

Inventories

0

0.29

0.06

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

8.31

12.12

3.6

0.18

Debtor Days

4.7

Other Current Assets

0.59

7.36

9.12

2.38

Sundry Creditors

-13.65

-19.35

-16.48

-2.91

Creditor Days

76.03

Other Current Liabilities

-0.5

-0.09

-0.06

-0.05

Cash

0.01

0

0.03

0.05

Total Assets

57.45

4

-0.05

-0.07

