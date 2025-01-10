Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.21
2.21
2.21
2.21
Preference Capital
0.3
0.3
0.3
0.3
Reserves
45.18
-2.57
-2.59
-2.61
Net Worth
47.69
-0.06
-0.08
-0.1
Minority Interest
Debt
3.27
4.06
0.03
0.03
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.48
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
57.44
4
-0.05
-0.07
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
62.69
3.68
3.68
0.28
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-5.25
0.31
-3.76
-0.4
Inventories
0
0.29
0.06
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
8.31
12.12
3.6
0.18
Debtor Days
4.7
Other Current Assets
0.59
7.36
9.12
2.38
Sundry Creditors
-13.65
-19.35
-16.48
-2.91
Creditor Days
76.03
Other Current Liabilities
-0.5
-0.09
-0.06
-0.05
Cash
0.01
0
0.03
0.05
Total Assets
57.45
4
-0.05
-0.07
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.