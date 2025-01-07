Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
13.97
0
0.64
2.64
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-75.54
804.56
Raw materials
-17.54
0
-0.53
-2.25
As % of sales
125.58
0
83.4
85.26
Employee costs
-0.08
0
-0.03
-0.06
As % of sales
0.58
0
4.87
2.38
Other costs
-0.04
-0.06
-0.09
-0.33
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.3
0
15.34
12.64
Operating profit
-3.69
-0.07
-0.02
0
OPM
-26.47
0
-3.61
-0.3
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0.07
0.03
0.03
Profit before tax
-3.69
0
0
0.02
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
-27.8
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3.69
0
0
0.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-3.69
0
0
0.02
yoy growth (%)
3,64,405.49
-121.73
-82.93
226.91
NPM
-26.47
0
0.72
1.03
