Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

93.11
(1.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:07:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

13.97

0

0.64

2.64

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-75.54

804.56

Raw materials

-17.54

0

-0.53

-2.25

As % of sales

125.58

0

83.4

85.26

Employee costs

-0.08

0

-0.03

-0.06

As % of sales

0.58

0

4.87

2.38

Other costs

-0.04

-0.06

-0.09

-0.33

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.3

0

15.34

12.64

Operating profit

-3.69

-0.07

-0.02

0

OPM

-26.47

0

-3.61

-0.3

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0.07

0.03

0.03

Profit before tax

-3.69

0

0

0.02

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

-27.8

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-3.69

0

0

0.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-3.69

0

0

0.02

yoy growth (%)

3,64,405.49

-121.73

-82.93

226.91

NPM

-26.47

0

0.72

1.03

