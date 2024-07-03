iifl-logo-icon 1
Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd Share Price

91.29
(2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:08:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open91.28
  • Day's High91.29
  • 52 Wk High89.51
  • Prev. Close89.5
  • Day's Low91.28
  • 52 Wk Low 5.93
  • Turnover (lac)9.83
  • P/E63.03
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value41.08
  • EPS1.42
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)202.77
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

91.28

Prev. Close

89.5

Turnover(Lac.)

9.83

Day's High

91.29

Day's Low

91.28

52 Week's High

89.51

52 Week's Low

5.93

Book Value

41.08

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

202.77

P/E

63.03

EPS

1.42

Divi. Yield

0

Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd Corporate Action

27 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

27 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Jun, 2024

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:19 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.21

2.21

2.21

2.21

Preference Capital

0.3

0.3

0.3

0.3

Reserves

45.18

-2.57

-2.59

-2.61

Net Worth

47.69

-0.06

-0.08

-0.1

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

13.97

0

0.64

2.64

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-75.54

804.56

Raw materials

-17.54

0

-0.53

-2.25

As % of sales

125.58

0

83.4

85.26

Employee costs

-0.08

0

-0.03

-0.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-3.69

0

0

0.02

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-3.43

0.38

0.57

-0.35

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-75.54

804.56

Op profit growth

4,737.83

227.17

194.81

-75.4

EBIT growth

4,66,712.19

-111.93

-75.85

124.64

Net profit growth

3,64,405.49

-121.73

-82.93

226.91

No Record Found

Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,023.25

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,306.6

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

650.1

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.35

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

865.05

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Pranav Trivedi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mrinal parth Shah

Independent Director

Parin Shirishkumar Bhavsar

Additional Director

Arun Thakor

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd

Summary

Chandrima Mercantiles Limited was incorporated on December 27, 1982. The Company is engaged in the business of Trading of Agriculture Products.During the period 2018-19, the shares of the Company got listed on BSE Limited on 22 February, 2018.
Company FAQs

What is the Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd share price today?

The Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹91.29 today.

What is the Market Cap of Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd is ₹202.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd is 63.03 and 2.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd is ₹5.93 and ₹89.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd?

Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.22%, 3 Years at 163.36%, 1 Year at 1169.50%, 6 Month at 317.25%, 3 Month at 131.81% and 1 Month at 39.65%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

