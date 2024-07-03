Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRetail
Open₹91.28
Prev. Close₹89.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.83
Day's High₹91.29
Day's Low₹91.28
52 Week's High₹89.51
52 Week's Low₹5.93
Book Value₹41.08
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)202.77
P/E63.03
EPS1.42
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.21
2.21
2.21
2.21
Preference Capital
0.3
0.3
0.3
0.3
Reserves
45.18
-2.57
-2.59
-2.61
Net Worth
47.69
-0.06
-0.08
-0.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
13.97
0
0.64
2.64
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-75.54
804.56
Raw materials
-17.54
0
-0.53
-2.25
As % of sales
125.58
0
83.4
85.26
Employee costs
-0.08
0
-0.03
-0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-3.69
0
0
0.02
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-3.43
0.38
0.57
-0.35
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-75.54
804.56
Op profit growth
4,737.83
227.17
194.81
-75.4
EBIT growth
4,66,712.19
-111.93
-75.85
124.64
Net profit growth
3,64,405.49
-121.73
-82.93
226.91
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,023.25
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,306.6
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
650.1
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.35
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
865.05
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Pranav Trivedi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mrinal parth Shah
Independent Director
Parin Shirishkumar Bhavsar
Additional Director
Arun Thakor
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd
Summary
Chandrima Mercantiles Limited was incorporated on December 27, 1982. The Company is engaged in the business of Trading of Agriculture Products.During the period 2018-19, the shares of the Company got listed on BSE Limited on 22 February, 2018.
The Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹91.29 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd is ₹202.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd is 63.03 and 2.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd is ₹5.93 and ₹89.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.22%, 3 Years at 163.36%, 1 Year at 1169.50%, 6 Month at 317.25%, 3 Month at 131.81% and 1 Month at 39.65%.
