Annual General Meeting to be held on 26.07.2024 Pursuant to Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith the Annual Report of the 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Friday, 26th July, 2024 at 2:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing/ other Audio-Visual means (VC/ OVAM). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/07/2024) Clarification on Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.07.2024) Outcome and Summary of the Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024) kindly find the Scrutinizers Report of the Annual General Meeting of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024)