Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd Board Meeting

106.89
(1.99%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:23:00 AM

Chandrima Mercan CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
Chandrima Mercantiles Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 11th November 2024 at 4:00 P.M. at the Registered office of the Company situated at B-712 Seven Floor Titanium City Center Near Sachin Tower 100 Feet Anandnagar Road Ahmedabad - 380 015 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report. Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e. 11th November, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at B-712, Seven Floor Titanium City Center, Near Sachin Tower, 100 Feet Anandnagar Road, Ahmedabad - 380 015 which commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 07:45 P.M., has considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter and Half year ended on 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting11 Oct 202411 Oct 2024
Outcome and intimation under regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting18 Sep 202418 Sep 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting for the Allotment of Equity Shares pursuant to the Conversion of Warrants to the Equity Shares
Board Meeting12 Sep 202412 Sep 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e., Thursday, 12th September, 2024 at B-712 Seven Floor Tiitanium City Center, Near Sachin Tower, 100 Feet Anandnagar Road, Ahmedabad - 380 015, which commenced at 5:00 P.M. and concluded at 6:00 P.M., inter-alia has considered and approved the Appointment of Mr. Manish Daya (Membership No: A72807) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 12th September, 2024. Further, the information required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 and SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD2/CIR/P/2023/120 dated July 11, 2023 is enclosed herewith as Annexure A. Please take note of the same on your records.
Board Meeting20 Aug 202420 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held for the Allotment of 20000000 Convertible Warrants
Board Meeting13 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
Chandrima Mercantiles Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 13th August 2024 at 3:00 P.M. at the Registered office of the Company situated at B-712 Seven Floor Titanium City Center Near Sachin Tower 100 Feet Anandnagar Road Ahmedabad - 380 015 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report. Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e. 13th August, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company which commenced at 3:00 P.M. and concluded at 7:30 P.M., has considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting27 Jun 202420 Jun 2024
Chandrima Mercantiles Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To raising of Fund by Preferential Issue. 2. To Increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company. 3. To decide the date day and place for the Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4. To Approve the Draft Notice of AGM Directors Report and other related matters. 5. Any Other Business with the Approval of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting to be held on today i.e. 27.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/06/2024) Revised outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/07/2024)
Board Meeting23 May 202415 May 2024
Chandrima Mercantiles Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 23rd May 2024 at 3:00 P.M. at the Registered office of the Company situated at B-712 Seven Floor Tiitanium City Center Near Sachin Tower 100 Feet Anandnagar Road Ahmedabad - 380 015 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 along with Auditors Report. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us. Thanking You. Pursuant to second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e. 23rd May, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company which commenced at 3:00 P.M. and concluded at 7:00 P.M., has considered and approved the Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report and Declaration for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us. Submission of Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Chandrima Mercantiles Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 12th February 2024 at 3:30 P.M. at the Registered office of the Company situated at B-712 Seven Floor Tiitanium City Center Near Sachin Tower 100 Feet Anandnagar Road Ahmedabad - 380 015 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December 2023 along with Limited Review Report. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us. Thanking You. Chandrima Mercantiles Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company which was schedule to be held on Monday, 12th February, 2024 at 3:30 P. M. is now reschedule to be held on Tuesday, 13th February, 2024 at 3:30 P. M. at the registered office of the Company situated at B-712, Seven Floor Tiitanium City Center, Near Sachin Tower, 100 Feet Anandnagar Road, Ahmedabad - 380 015 inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Meeting Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e., 13th February, 2024 at Registered office of the company situated at B-712, Seven Floor Tiitanium City Center, Near Sachin Tower, 100 Feet Anandnagar Road, Ahmedabad - 380 015, which commenced at 3:30 P.M. and concluded at 8:00 P.M., inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report. Kindly take same on your record and oblige us. Thanking You. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

