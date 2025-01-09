Chandrima Mercantiles Ltd Management Discussions

A. Overview of the Indian Economy:

This year began with the anticipation that runaway inflation, aggressive policy rate hikes, and high commodity prices might topple a few major economies into recession in 2023. We are halfway past 2023 and, while the world is still in the woods, the probability of a recession this year has trimmed. Labor markets in several advanced countries remain tight, while the largest economy, the United States, is seeing a rebound in consumer confidence and spending. Risk spreads are declining on both sides of the Atlantic after the recent banking crisis in the United States.

India, meanwhile, enjoys a Goldilocks moment as it sees its economic activity gaining momentum amid continuing global uncertainties. The last quarter’s GDP data was pleasantly surprising but not completely unexpected. The GDP growth in the fourth quarter has pushed up the full-year GDP growth of FY 2022 23 to 7.2%, 200 basis points (bps) higher than the earlier estimate. The recently released Annual Economic Review for the month of May 2023 highlighted that the post pandemic quarterly trajectories of consumption and investment have crossed pre pandemic levels.

Evidently, economists and analysts are bullish about the Indian economy. Our growth forecasts for FY 2023 24 remain similar to our April forecast, although higher-than-expected growth in FY 2022 23 has raised our base for comparison. That said, we have raised our lower limit of the range given the buoyancy of the economy. We expect India to grow between 6% and 6.3% in FY 2023 24 and have a stronger outlook thereafter. In fact, if global uncertainties recede, we expect growth to surpass 7% over the next two years.

Overall, the first-quarter data of FY2024 instils confidence in the improving health of the economy. Inflation in the first quarter was 4.5%, the lowest since the quarter of September 2019. Goods and Services Tax collections remain strong, suggesting that revenue buoyancy will aid in improving the budgeted fiscal deficit ratio to GDP. At the same time, India’s external account has been improving, thanks to the falling import bills as oil prices ease.

B. Global Economic Outlook:

Global growth is projected to fall from an estimated 3.5 percent in 2022 to 3.0 percent in both 2023 and 2024. While the forecast for 2023 is modestly higher than predicted in the April 2023 World Economic Outlook (WEO), it remains weak by historical standards. The rise in central bank policy rates to fight inflation continues to weigh on economic activity. Global headline inflation is expected to fall from 8.7 percent in 2022 to 6.8 percent in 2023 and 5.2 percent in 2024. Underlying (core) inflation is projected to decline more gradually, and forecasts for inflation in 2024 have been revised upward.

Compared with projections in the April 2023 WEO, growth has been upgraded by 0.2 percentage point for 2023, with no change for 2024. The forecast for 2023 24 remains well below the historical (2000 19) annual average of 3.8 percent. It is also below the historical average across broad income groups, in overall GDP as well as per capita GDP terms. Advanced economies continue to drive the decline in growth from 2022 to 2023, with weaker manufacturing, as well as idiosyncratic factors, offsetting stronger services activity. In emerging market and developing economies, the growth outlook is broadly stable for 2023 and 2024, although with notable shifts across.

For advanced economies, the growth slowdown projected for 2023 remains significant: from 2.7 percent in 2022 to 1.5 percent in 2023, with a 0.2 percentage point upward revision from the April 2023 WEO. About 93 percent of advanced economies are projected to have lower growth in 2023, and growth in 2024 among this group of economies is projected to remain at 1.4 percent.

C. Industry structure and development:

India is one of the major players in the agriculture sector worldwide and it is the primary source of livelihood for about 58% of India’s population. India has the worlds largest cattle herd (buffaloes); largest area planted to wheat, rice, and cotton, and is the largest producer of milk, pulses, and spices in the world. It is the second-largest producer of fruit, vegetables, tea, farmed fish, cotton, sugarcane, wheat, rice, cotton, and sugar. Agriculture sector in India holds the record for second-largest agricultural land in the world generating employment for about half of the country’s population. Thus, farmers become an integral part of the sector to provide us with means of sustenance.

The Indian food industry is poised for huge growth, increasing its contribution to world food trade every year due to its immense potential for value addition, particularly within the food processing industry. The Indian food processing industry accounts for 32% of the country’s total food market, one of the largest industries in India and is ranked fifth in terms of production, consumption, export and expected growth.

D. Opportunities and Threats:

Opportunities:

With rising population, demand for food will continue to drive the need for better seeds.

Improved varieties of seed will be required to meet the changing needs of climate, processing industry and modern retail. The government’s focus and various subsidy and incentive schemes for the farmers will also add to the requirement of better quality seeds.

With shifting educational reforms and government regulations aimed at educating investors and raising trading awareness among the general public, there is a growing opportunity for stock brokerage firms.

Number of modern techniques and tools along with awareness created by agri-tech startups is helping farmers get into precision farming. This has in turn increased the appreciation of the farming community towards the value of inputs like seeds, bio fertilisers etc.

Government thrust for infrastructure development will boost in rise in demand.

Threats:

Agriculture continues to be dependent on the vagaries of temperature and rainfall. Not only is quantity of rain important, but timing is even more critical. Rapidly changing climatic conditions and impact of global climate change is having a drastic effect on the performance of crops as well as cropping patterns.

The competition has increased from Domestic and other developed countries.

Because firms can enter and quit an industry with few limitations, the number of substitutes in the same product line at different prices poses a risk of losing the investor base.

Threats for this Industry are very common and every person is aware of the threats and the risks involved with this Industry.

E. Segment-wise or Product-wise performance:

The Company is primarily engaged in single segment i.e. Agriculture Products.

The Turnover of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 is Rs. 1938.95 Lakhs

F. Future Outlook:

The Company presents the analysis of the Company for the year 2023-24 & its outlook for the future. This outlook is based on assessment of the current business environment. It may vary due to future economic & other developments, both in India and abroad.

G. Internal control systems and their adequacy:

The Company has taken adequate preventive and precautionary measures to overcome all negative factors responsible for low trend to ensure steady growth.

Internal Control Systems are the foundation for ensuring achievement of organisations objectives of operational efficiencies, reliable financial reporting and compliance with laws, regulations & policies. The Company has in place Internal Control Systems commensurate with the nature of its business, size and complexity of its operations. These systems are regularly tested for their effectiveness by Statutory as well as Internal Auditor and were found to be operating effectively during the year. Based on the Internal Audit Programme approved by the Audit Committee of the Board, the Internal Auditor carry out regular internal audits covering all offices, factory and key areas of business. Reports of the Internal Auditor are placed before the Audit Committee on quarterly basis for review. The Audit Committee regularly reviews the reports and discusses the actions taken with the management in addition to reviewing the effectiveness of the internal control systems and monitoring the implementation of audit recommendations. There are adequate checks & balances in place, wherein deviation from the systems laid-out are clearly identified and corrective actions are taken in the respective areas, wherever required.

H. Discussion on financial performance with respect to operational performance:

I. Material developments in Human Resources / Industrial Relations front including number of people employed:

The cordial employer - employee relationship also continued during the year under the review. The Company has continued to give special attention to human resources.

J. MATERIAL FINANCIAL AND COMMERCIAL TRANSACTIONS:

K. KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS:

In accordance with the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2018 (Amendment) Regulations, 2018, the Company is required to give details of significant changes (change of 25% or more as compared to the immediately previous financial year) in Key sector-specific financial ratios. In this regard, the Company has no significant changes in any key sector-specific financial ratios to report.

L. HUMAN RESOURCES:

These statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Company operations include global and domestic demand supply conditions, Government regulations, tax regimes, economic developments and other factors such as litigation and business relations.

M. Caution Statement:

Statements made in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the various parts may be "forward looking statement" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. The actual results may differ from those expectations depending upon the economic conditions, changes in Government. Regulations and amendments in tax laws and other internal and external factors.