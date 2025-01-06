Charms Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.11
4.11
4.11
4.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.94
-3.81
-3.67
-3.6
Net Worth
0.17
0.3
0.44
0.51
Minority Interest
Debt
0.4
0.2
0.05
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Total Liabilities
0.58
0.51
0.5
0.52
Fixed Assets
0.38
0.38
0.38
0.39
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.04
-0.01
-0.03
-0.1
Inventories
0
0.1
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.02
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.12
0
0.03
0
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.1
-0.11
-0.06
-0.1
Cash
0.16
0.14
0.15
0.23
Total Assets
0.58
0.51
0.5
0.52
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.