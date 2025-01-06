Charms Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.37
0.11
0.14
0.1
Other operating items
Operating
-0.37
0.11
0.14
0.1
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.37
0.11
0.14
0.09
Equity raised
-4.35
-4.01
-4.07
-4.15
Investing
0
-0.07
-0.09
-0.03
Financing
0.02
0.04
0.04
0.04
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-4.71
-3.93
-3.98
-4.04
