SectorTrading
Open₹7.44
Prev. Close₹7.44
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹7.44
Day's Low₹7.44
52 Week's High₹7.44
52 Week's Low₹3.94
Book Value₹0.23
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.06
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.11
4.11
4.11
4.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.94
-3.81
-3.67
-3.6
Net Worth
0.17
0.3
0.44
0.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.37
0.11
0.14
0.1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Shivkumar R Chauhan
Chairman & Independent Directo
Harsad Shantilal Gandhi
Independent Director
Nishit Rupapara
Director
Nehal Shivkumar Chauhan
Director
Parth S Chauhan
Company Secretary
Dileep Panchal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Charms Industries Ltd
Summary
Charms Industries Limited was established in year 1992. The Company is engaged in the business of Money Changer such as trading in foreign currency and travellers cheques. The Company is RBI Registered Full Fledged Money Changer (FFMC) and holds valid license. TThe foreign exchange changer business is mainly based on transfer from/to NRIs, foreign tourist, Indian tourist going abroad, business delegate to/from India, students going abroad etc. and the Management sees the development of this sector good in comparison to lastyear. The Central as well as State Government is taking adequate steps for the development of tourism industry and such steps will generate positive business growth for this sector.
Read More
The Charms Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.44 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Charms Industries Ltd is ₹3.06 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Charms Industries Ltd is 0 and 31.04 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Charms Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Charms Industries Ltd is ₹3.94 and ₹7.44 as of 30 Dec ‘24
Charms Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.39%, 3 Years at 34.47%, 1 Year at 51.84%, 6 Month at 4.79%, 3 Month at 45.88% and 1 Month at 4.94%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.