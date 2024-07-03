Summary

Charms Industries Limited was established in year 1992. The Company is engaged in the business of Money Changer such as trading in foreign currency and travellers cheques. The Company is RBI Registered Full Fledged Money Changer (FFMC) and holds valid license. TThe foreign exchange changer business is mainly based on transfer from/to NRIs, foreign tourist, Indian tourist going abroad, business delegate to/from India, students going abroad etc. and the Management sees the development of this sector good in comparison to lastyear. The Central as well as State Government is taking adequate steps for the development of tourism industry and such steps will generate positive business growth for this sector.

Read More