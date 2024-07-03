iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Charms Industries Ltd Share Price

7.44
(0.00%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open7.44
  • Day's High7.44
  • 52 Wk High7.44
  • Prev. Close7.44
  • Day's Low7.44
  • 52 Wk Low 3.94
  • Turnover (lac)0.02
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0.23
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.06
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Charms Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

7.44

Prev. Close

7.44

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

7.44

Day's Low

7.44

52 Week's High

7.44

52 Week's Low

3.94

Book Value

0.23

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.06

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Charms Industries Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Charms Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Charms Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:00 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 24.36%

Non-Promoter- 75.63%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 75.63%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Charms Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.11

4.11

4.11

4.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.94

-3.81

-3.67

-3.6

Net Worth

0.17

0.3

0.44

0.51

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.37

0.11

0.14

0.1

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Charms Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Charms Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Shivkumar R Chauhan

Chairman & Independent Directo

Harsad Shantilal Gandhi

Independent Director

Nishit Rupapara

Director

Nehal Shivkumar Chauhan

Director

Parth S Chauhan

Company Secretary

Dileep Panchal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Charms Industries Ltd

Summary

Charms Industries Limited was established in year 1992. The Company is engaged in the business of Money Changer such as trading in foreign currency and travellers cheques. The Company is RBI Registered Full Fledged Money Changer (FFMC) and holds valid license. TThe foreign exchange changer business is mainly based on transfer from/to NRIs, foreign tourist, Indian tourist going abroad, business delegate to/from India, students going abroad etc. and the Management sees the development of this sector good in comparison to lastyear. The Central as well as State Government is taking adequate steps for the development of tourism industry and such steps will generate positive business growth for this sector.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Charms Industries Ltd share price today?

The Charms Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.44 today.

What is the Market Cap of Charms Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Charms Industries Ltd is ₹3.06 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Charms Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Charms Industries Ltd is 0 and 31.04 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Charms Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Charms Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Charms Industries Ltd is ₹3.94 and ₹7.44 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Charms Industries Ltd?

Charms Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.39%, 3 Years at 34.47%, 1 Year at 51.84%, 6 Month at 4.79%, 3 Month at 45.88% and 1 Month at 4.94%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Charms Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Charms Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 24.37 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 75.63 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Charms Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.