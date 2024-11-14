Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

CHARMS INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to consider and approve Financial Results and other business matters Considered and approved Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results (the Results) of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024 along with limited review report as per regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

CHARMS INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 as per regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation Disclosure Requirement) regulations 2015 1. Considered and approved the Standalone unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 as per regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation Disclosure Requirement) regulations, 2015. 2. Considered and Approved the Directors Report of the company together with relevant Annexures thereto for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024. 3. Approved the Notice of 32nd Annual General Meeting (A.G.M) of the Company. The 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, September 23, 2024 at 12.30 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company at 108-B/109 Sampada Building Mithakhali Six Roads Opp-Hare Krishna Complex B/h Kiran Moto, Ahmedabad, Gujarat-380009, India. 4. Considered and Approved the dates of the Book Closure fixed from Tuesday, September 17, 2024 to Monday, September 23, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of holding 32nd Annual General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Jun 2024 7 Jun 2024

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 17 May 2024

CHARMS INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of BM to be held on 28.05.2024 to approve Audited Results for the period ended on 31st March2024 The board of the directors has considered and approved the Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 in the board meeting held on 28.05.2024 along with Independent audit Report Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024