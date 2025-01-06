iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

CHD Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

7.3
(-1.22%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR CHD Chemicals Ltd

CHD Chemicals FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.1

0.72

0.89

0.69

Depreciation

-0.22

-0.27

-0.29

-0.21

Tax paid

-0.04

-0.19

-0.23

-0.17

Working capital

4.61

-1.32

3.44

1.26

Other operating items

Operating

4.43

-1.07

3.8

1.55

Capital expenditure

0.02

-0.11

0.02

1.07

Free cash flow

4.45

-1.18

3.82

2.62

Equity raised

5.59

4.54

4.78

6

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

6.31

-0.23

3.05

-1.64

Dividends paid

0.15

0

0

0.09

Net in cash

16.51

3.13

11.65

7.08

CHD Chemicals : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR CHD Chemicals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.