CHD Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.1
0.72
0.89
0.69
Depreciation
-0.22
-0.27
-0.29
-0.21
Tax paid
-0.04
-0.19
-0.23
-0.17
Working capital
4.61
-1.32
3.44
1.26
Other operating items
Operating
4.43
-1.07
3.8
1.55
Capital expenditure
0.02
-0.11
0.02
1.07
Free cash flow
4.45
-1.18
3.82
2.62
Equity raised
5.59
4.54
4.78
6
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
6.31
-0.23
3.05
-1.64
Dividends paid
0.15
0
0
0.09
Net in cash
16.51
3.13
11.65
7.08
