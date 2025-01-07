iifl-logo-icon 1
CHD Chemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7.15
(-2.05%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:11:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

69.19

86.51

76.3

35.07

yoy growth (%)

-20.01

13.37

117.56

-19

Raw materials

-66.84

-82.64

-71.77

-31.97

As % of sales

96.6

95.52

94.06

91.15

Employee costs

-0.64

-0.92

-0.84

-0.68

As % of sales

0.93

1.06

1.11

1.96

Other costs

-1.02

-1.62

-2.19

-1.89

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.47

1.88

2.87

5.39

Operating profit

0.68

1.31

1.49

0.52

OPM

0.98

1.52

1.95

1.48

Depreciation

-0.22

-0.27

-0.29

-0.21

Interest expense

-0.38

-0.36

-0.35

-0.35

Other income

0.03

0.04

0.04

0.74

Profit before tax

0.1

0.72

0.89

0.69

Taxes

-0.04

-0.19

-0.23

-0.17

Tax rate

-46.95

-27.05

-25.93

-25.77

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.05

0.52

0.65

0.51

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.05

0.52

0.65

0.51

yoy growth (%)

-89.48

-19.91

28.01

48.75

NPM

0.08

0.61

0.86

1.46

