Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
69.19
86.51
76.3
35.07
yoy growth (%)
-20.01
13.37
117.56
-19
Raw materials
-66.84
-82.64
-71.77
-31.97
As % of sales
96.6
95.52
94.06
91.15
Employee costs
-0.64
-0.92
-0.84
-0.68
As % of sales
0.93
1.06
1.11
1.96
Other costs
-1.02
-1.62
-2.19
-1.89
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.47
1.88
2.87
5.39
Operating profit
0.68
1.31
1.49
0.52
OPM
0.98
1.52
1.95
1.48
Depreciation
-0.22
-0.27
-0.29
-0.21
Interest expense
-0.38
-0.36
-0.35
-0.35
Other income
0.03
0.04
0.04
0.74
Profit before tax
0.1
0.72
0.89
0.69
Taxes
-0.04
-0.19
-0.23
-0.17
Tax rate
-46.95
-27.05
-25.93
-25.77
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.05
0.52
0.65
0.51
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.05
0.52
0.65
0.51
yoy growth (%)
-89.48
-19.91
28.01
48.75
NPM
0.08
0.61
0.86
1.46
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.