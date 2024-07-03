iifl-logo-icon 1
CHD Chemicals Ltd Share Price

7.63
(3.25%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:51:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open7.39
  • Day's High7.63
  • 52 Wk High10.9
  • Prev. Close7.39
  • Day's Low7.2
  • 52 Wk Low 5.56
  • Turnover (lac)0.82
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value12.93
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.71
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

CHD Chemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

CHD Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

19 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

CHD Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

CHD Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:01 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.48%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 27.48%

Non-Promoter- 0.20%

Institutions: 0.19%

Non-Institutions: 72.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

CHD Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.11

10.11

10.11

10.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.21

2.95

3.23

2.7

Net Worth

13.32

13.06

13.34

12.81

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

69.19

86.51

76.3

35.07

yoy growth (%)

-20.01

13.37

117.56

-19

Raw materials

-66.84

-82.64

-71.77

-31.97

As % of sales

96.6

95.52

94.06

91.15

Employee costs

-0.64

-0.92

-0.84

-0.68

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.1

0.72

0.89

0.69

Depreciation

-0.22

-0.27

-0.29

-0.21

Tax paid

-0.04

-0.19

-0.23

-0.17

Working capital

4.61

-1.32

3.44

1.26

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-20.01

13.37

117.56

-19

Op profit growth

-48.27

-11.48

186.37

-48.47

EBIT growth

-55.32

-12.42

18.73

16.72

Net profit growth

-89.48

-19.91

28.01

48.75

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

CHD Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT CHD Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Vijender Singh

Director

Subhash Chander

Managing Director

Ankit Kothari

Independent Director

Shashi Singla

Managing Director

Santoshi Rani

Managing Director

MAHTAB SINGH

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by CHD Chemicals Ltd

Summary

CHD Chemicals Limited was originally incorporated at Chandigarh as CHD Chemicals Private Limited on 5 November, 2012. The Company was converted to a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to CHD Chemicals Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 12 November, 2015 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Punjab and Chandigarh.CHD Chemicals are a chemicals and dyes trading and distribution company with a diverse product portfolio. They are professionally managed and growing organization, to strengthen and establish itself as the foremost trader of chemicals and dyes for textile and auxiliary. The main suppliers of Company are Huntsman International (India) Pvt. Ltd. and Fine OrganIndustries, Mumbai.The Company is engaged in the business of trading and distribution of high quality chemicals and dyes for textiles industry, leather, and paper industries. It also deal in construction chemicals.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the CHD Chemicals Ltd share price today?

The CHD Chemicals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.63 today.

What is the Market Cap of CHD Chemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CHD Chemicals Ltd is ₹7.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of CHD Chemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of CHD Chemicals Ltd is 0 and 0.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of CHD Chemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CHD Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CHD Chemicals Ltd is ₹5.56 and ₹10.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of CHD Chemicals Ltd?

CHD Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -30.66%, 3 Years at -6.32%, 1 Year at -9.88%, 6 Month at 4.67%, 3 Month at 13.69% and 1 Month at 9.81%.

What is the shareholding pattern of CHD Chemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of CHD Chemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 27.49 %
Institutions - 0.20 %
Public - 72.32 %

