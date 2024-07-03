SectorTrading
Open₹7.39
Prev. Close₹7.39
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.82
Day's High₹7.63
Day's Low₹7.2
52 Week's High₹10.9
52 Week's Low₹5.56
Book Value₹12.93
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.71
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.11
10.11
10.11
10.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.21
2.95
3.23
2.7
Net Worth
13.32
13.06
13.34
12.81
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
69.19
86.51
76.3
35.07
yoy growth (%)
-20.01
13.37
117.56
-19
Raw materials
-66.84
-82.64
-71.77
-31.97
As % of sales
96.6
95.52
94.06
91.15
Employee costs
-0.64
-0.92
-0.84
-0.68
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.1
0.72
0.89
0.69
Depreciation
-0.22
-0.27
-0.29
-0.21
Tax paid
-0.04
-0.19
-0.23
-0.17
Working capital
4.61
-1.32
3.44
1.26
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-20.01
13.37
117.56
-19
Op profit growth
-48.27
-11.48
186.37
-48.47
EBIT growth
-55.32
-12.42
18.73
16.72
Net profit growth
-89.48
-19.91
28.01
48.75
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Vijender Singh
Director
Subhash Chander
Managing Director
Ankit Kothari
Independent Director
Shashi Singla
Managing Director
Santoshi Rani
Managing Director
MAHTAB SINGH
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by CHD Chemicals Ltd
Summary
CHD Chemicals Limited was originally incorporated at Chandigarh as CHD Chemicals Private Limited on 5 November, 2012. The Company was converted to a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to CHD Chemicals Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 12 November, 2015 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Punjab and Chandigarh.CHD Chemicals are a chemicals and dyes trading and distribution company with a diverse product portfolio. They are professionally managed and growing organization, to strengthen and establish itself as the foremost trader of chemicals and dyes for textile and auxiliary. The main suppliers of Company are Huntsman International (India) Pvt. Ltd. and Fine OrganIndustries, Mumbai.The Company is engaged in the business of trading and distribution of high quality chemicals and dyes for textiles industry, leather, and paper industries. It also deal in construction chemicals.
The CHD Chemicals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.63 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CHD Chemicals Ltd is ₹7.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of CHD Chemicals Ltd is 0 and 0.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CHD Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CHD Chemicals Ltd is ₹5.56 and ₹10.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
CHD Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -30.66%, 3 Years at -6.32%, 1 Year at -9.88%, 6 Month at 4.67%, 3 Month at 13.69% and 1 Month at 9.81%.
