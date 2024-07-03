iifl-logo-icon 1
CHD Chemicals Ltd Company Summary

6.6
(-4.62%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:15:00 PM

CHD Chemicals Ltd Summary

CHD Chemicals Limited was originally incorporated at Chandigarh as CHD Chemicals Private Limited on 5 November, 2012. The Company was converted to a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to CHD Chemicals Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 12 November, 2015 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Punjab and Chandigarh.CHD Chemicals are a chemicals and dyes trading and distribution company with a diverse product portfolio. They are professionally managed and growing organization, to strengthen and establish itself as the foremost trader of chemicals and dyes for textile and auxiliary. The main suppliers of Company are Huntsman International (India) Pvt. Ltd. and Fine OrganIndustries, Mumbai.The Company is engaged in the business of trading and distribution of high quality chemicals and dyes for textiles industry, leather, and paper industries. It also deal in construction chemicals.

