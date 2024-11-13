Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

CHD Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 at 1.00 P.M at the Corporate office of the company to inter alia consider the following: 1) To consider and approve unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half yearended on 30th September 2024 and auditors report thereon. 2) Any other matter with the permission of the Chairman of the Meeting. results for quarter and half year ended 30th september 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

CHD Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the change of Main Object clause of the company and subsequent alteration to the Memorandum of Association of the Company; 2. To fix the date venue and mode of conducting the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. 3. To consider and approve draft notice of the general meeting along with the explanatory statement for the purpose of passing the special resolution. 4. To consider and approve the appointment of scrutinizer for voting of resolutions passed at EGM. outcome of board meteing (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)

CHD Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Thursday 05.09.2024 at 1:00 PM at the corporate office of the company to inter alia consider the following: 1. To consider and approve the appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2024-25. 2. To consider and adopt the draft Reports of the Board of Directors for the Financial year ended as on March 31 2024. 3. To considered and adopt the draft Annual Report of the company for the Financial year ended as on March 31 2024. 4. Appointment of M/s Neeraj Jindal & Associates as Scrutinizer for Annual General Meeting. 5. To consider and approve the draft notice convening the Annual General Meeting. 6. To decide the Book Closure date. 7. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairman of the Meeting. Please take the same on your record. outcome of board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024)

CHD Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve board meeting on 14th august 2024 for quarter ended results results for june quarter 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other application regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Regulations), we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., 17th July,2024 pursuant to the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, have approved the following: 1. Appointment of Ms Divya Kothari as Additional non Executive Director of the company. Brief Profile of director is enclosed herewith

CHD Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve board meeting on 29th may 2024 at 1:00 pm for quarter and year ended results results for quarter and year ended 31st march 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

outcome of independent director meeting held on 30th march 2024 at 1:00 PM

CHD Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve board meeting on 7th march 2024 at 11:00 AM to consider and approve the notice of General Meeting Dear Sir/Madam, We hereby inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the company held on Thursday, 7th March, 2024 at 11:00 AM at the corporate office of the company and consider the following: 1. Appointment of M/s Neeraj Jindal & Associates as Scrutinizer for General Meeting. 2. Approve the draft notice convening the Extra ordinary General Meeting. Notice is Annexed herewith Meeting concluded at 5:20pm (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/03/2024)

