Dear Sir/Madam, We hereby inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the company held on Thursday, 7th March, 2024 at 11:00 AM at the corporate office of the company and consider the following: 1. Appointment of M/s Neeraj Jindal & Associates as Scrutinizer for General Meeting. 2. Approve the draft notice convening the Extra ordinary General Meeting. Notice is Annexed herewith Meeting concluded at 5:20pm Outcome of EGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.03.2024) voting results of EGM held on 30th March, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/04/2024)