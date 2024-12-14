iifl-logo-icon 1
CHD Chemicals Ltd EGM

7.12
(0.85%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

CHD Chemicals CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM19 Nov 202413 Dec 2024
intimation of Extra Ordinary General Meeting outcome of egm held on 13th december, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.12.2024) scruitinizer report of egm held on 13th dec 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 16.12.2024)
EGM7 Mar 202430 Mar 2024
Dear Sir/Madam, We hereby inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the company held on Thursday, 7th March, 2024 at 11:00 AM at the corporate office of the company and consider the following: 1. Appointment of M/s Neeraj Jindal & Associates as Scrutinizer for General Meeting. 2. Approve the draft notice convening the Extra ordinary General Meeting. Notice is Annexed herewith Meeting concluded at 5:20pm Outcome of EGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.03.2024) voting results of EGM held on 30th March, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/04/2024)

CHD Chemicals: Related News

No Record Found

