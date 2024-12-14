|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|19 Nov 2024
|13 Dec 2024
|intimation of Extra Ordinary General Meeting outcome of egm held on 13th december, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.12.2024) scruitinizer report of egm held on 13th dec 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 16.12.2024)
|EGM
|7 Mar 2024
|30 Mar 2024
|Dear Sir/Madam, We hereby inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the company held on Thursday, 7th March, 2024 at 11:00 AM at the corporate office of the company and consider the following: 1. Appointment of M/s Neeraj Jindal & Associates as Scrutinizer for General Meeting. 2. Approve the draft notice convening the Extra ordinary General Meeting. Notice is Annexed herewith Meeting concluded at 5:20pm Outcome of EGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.03.2024) voting results of EGM held on 30th March, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/04/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.