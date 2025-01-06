iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Choksi Laboratories Ltd Cash Flow Statement

116.98
(9.39%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Choksi Laboratories Ltd

Choksi Laborator FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.8

-3.28

1.93

1.3

Depreciation

-4.6

-4.56

-3.16

-2.86

Tax paid

0.2

1.82

-0.58

-0.41

Working capital

-1.74

0.02

0.7

-1.14

Other operating items

Operating

-8.95

-5.98

-1.11

-3.11

Capital expenditure

21.62

11.29

9.56

-3.43

Free cash flow

12.66

5.3

8.44

-6.54

Equity raised

26.64

32.57

28.24

26.33

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

10.07

23.69

5.39

9.18

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

49.38

61.56

42.07

28.97

Choksi Laborator : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Choksi Laboratories Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.