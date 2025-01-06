Choksi Laboratories Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.8
-3.28
1.93
1.3
Depreciation
-4.6
-4.56
-3.16
-2.86
Tax paid
0.2
1.82
-0.58
-0.41
Working capital
-1.74
0.02
0.7
-1.14
Other operating items
Operating
-8.95
-5.98
-1.11
-3.11
Capital expenditure
21.62
11.29
9.56
-3.43
Free cash flow
12.66
5.3
8.44
-6.54
Equity raised
26.64
32.57
28.24
26.33
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
10.07
23.69
5.39
9.18
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
49.38
61.56
42.07
28.97
