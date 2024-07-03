iifl-logo-icon 1
Choksi Laboratories Ltd Share Price

111.6
(4.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:08:00 PM

  • Open109
  • Day's High117.63
  • 52 Wk High108.98
  • Prev. Close106.94
  • Day's Low101.7
  • 52 Wk Low 38.32
  • Turnover (lac)402.15
  • P/E60.08
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value33.03
  • EPS1.78
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)77.73
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Choksi Laboratories Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

109

Prev. Close

106.94

Turnover(Lac.)

402.15

Day's High

117.63

Day's Low

101.7

52 Week's High

108.98

52 Week's Low

38.32

Book Value

33.03

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

77.73

P/E

60.08

EPS

1.78

Divi. Yield

0

Choksi Laboratories Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

arrow

Choksi Laboratories Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Choksi Laboratories Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:19 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 31.48%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 31.48%

Non-Promoter- 68.51%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 68.51%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Choksi Laboratories Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.97

6.97

6.97

6.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.25

14.14

10.94

10.78

Net Worth

22.22

21.11

17.91

17.75

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

25.68

28.15

31.19

28.76

yoy growth (%)

-8.77

-9.73

8.46

28.94

Raw materials

-2.56

-3.24

-3.47

-2.97

As % of sales

9.98

11.51

11.13

10.34

Employee costs

-11.5

-12.83

-11.39

-9.45

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.8

-3.28

1.93

1.3

Depreciation

-4.6

-4.56

-3.16

-2.86

Tax paid

0.2

1.82

-0.58

-0.41

Working capital

-1.74

0.02

0.7

-1.14

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.77

-9.73

8.46

28.94

Op profit growth

45.14

-55.13

32.48

-5.94

EBIT growth

-100.72

-139.53

26.84

17.39

Net profit growth

-32.87

-388.39

50.92

23.65

No Record Found

Choksi Laboratories Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Choksi Laboratories Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & MD & CEO

Sunil Choksi

Whole-time Director

Stela Choksi

Whole Time Director & CFO

Vyangesh Choksi

Whole-time Director

Himika Choksi

Independent Director

Raghmendra Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Prakhar Dubey

Independent Director

Meenaxi Patidar

Independent Director

Prachi Mantri

Independent Director

Abha Shastri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Choksi Laboratories Ltd

Summary

Choksi Laboratories Limited, incorporated on 29 January, 1993 provides contract testing and analytical services. CLL is a group of research laboratories and consulting offices, offering analysis, calibration, pollution control, research and consultancy services to a broad spectrum of industries. The Company analyses, for its clients, or as a regulatory requirement pharmaceuticals, food and agricultural products, construction materials, chemicals, Calibration and environment Monitoring services.The Company currently has facilities for analysis of over 1000 products and materials, with more being added every day. It provides calibration of production & quality control equipment with traceability to national / international standards. This means that the equipment are precise and therefore reducing the probability of end-product defects / rejects. This requires a detailed knowledge of the industry sector as well as the clients business processes. CLL has expertise in setting up in-house labs for a large number of clients, which provide consultancy, training & independent auditing for Quality Management Systems.The Company started its unit at Vapi (Gujarat) and also got registered with FDA department during 2002. It started the laboratory at Chandigarh in 2005; thereafter the Goa Lab in 2011 and calibration of Bangalore operation from May 2011.
Company FAQs

What is the Choksi Laboratories Ltd share price today?

The Choksi Laboratories Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹111.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Choksi Laboratories Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Choksi Laboratories Ltd is ₹77.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Choksi Laboratories Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Choksi Laboratories Ltd is 60.08 and 3.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Choksi Laboratories Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Choksi Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Choksi Laboratories Ltd is ₹38.32 and ₹108.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Choksi Laboratories Ltd?

Choksi Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 61.61%, 3 Years at 67.27%, 1 Year at 48.53%, 6 Month at 93.70%, 3 Month at 45.06% and 1 Month at 57.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Choksi Laboratories Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Choksi Laboratories Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 31.48 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 68.52 %

