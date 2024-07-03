Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹109
Prev. Close₹106.94
Turnover(Lac.)₹402.15
Day's High₹117.63
Day's Low₹101.7
52 Week's High₹108.98
52 Week's Low₹38.32
Book Value₹33.03
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)77.73
P/E60.08
EPS1.78
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.97
6.97
6.97
6.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.25
14.14
10.94
10.78
Net Worth
22.22
21.11
17.91
17.75
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
25.68
28.15
31.19
28.76
yoy growth (%)
-8.77
-9.73
8.46
28.94
Raw materials
-2.56
-3.24
-3.47
-2.97
As % of sales
9.98
11.51
11.13
10.34
Employee costs
-11.5
-12.83
-11.39
-9.45
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.8
-3.28
1.93
1.3
Depreciation
-4.6
-4.56
-3.16
-2.86
Tax paid
0.2
1.82
-0.58
-0.41
Working capital
-1.74
0.02
0.7
-1.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.77
-9.73
8.46
28.94
Op profit growth
45.14
-55.13
32.48
-5.94
EBIT growth
-100.72
-139.53
26.84
17.39
Net profit growth
-32.87
-388.39
50.92
23.65
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & MD & CEO
Sunil Choksi
Whole-time Director
Stela Choksi
Whole Time Director & CFO
Vyangesh Choksi
Whole-time Director
Himika Choksi
Independent Director
Raghmendra Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Prakhar Dubey
Independent Director
Meenaxi Patidar
Independent Director
Prachi Mantri
Independent Director
Abha Shastri
Reports by Choksi Laboratories Ltd
Summary
Choksi Laboratories Limited, incorporated on 29 January, 1993 provides contract testing and analytical services. CLL is a group of research laboratories and consulting offices, offering analysis, calibration, pollution control, research and consultancy services to a broad spectrum of industries. The Company analyses, for its clients, or as a regulatory requirement pharmaceuticals, food and agricultural products, construction materials, chemicals, Calibration and environment Monitoring services.The Company currently has facilities for analysis of over 1000 products and materials, with more being added every day. It provides calibration of production & quality control equipment with traceability to national / international standards. This means that the equipment are precise and therefore reducing the probability of end-product defects / rejects. This requires a detailed knowledge of the industry sector as well as the clients business processes. CLL has expertise in setting up in-house labs for a large number of clients, which provide consultancy, training & independent auditing for Quality Management Systems.The Company started its unit at Vapi (Gujarat) and also got registered with FDA department during 2002. It started the laboratory at Chandigarh in 2005; thereafter the Goa Lab in 2011 and calibration of Bangalore operation from May 2011.
The Choksi Laboratories Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹111.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Choksi Laboratories Ltd is ₹77.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Choksi Laboratories Ltd is 60.08 and 3.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Choksi Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Choksi Laboratories Ltd is ₹38.32 and ₹108.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Choksi Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 61.61%, 3 Years at 67.27%, 1 Year at 48.53%, 6 Month at 93.70%, 3 Month at 45.06% and 1 Month at 57.31%.
