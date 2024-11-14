Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

CHOKSI LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Result of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September 2024; 2. Any other item may be taken up for consideration with the permission of the Chairman and with the consent of a majority of the Directors present in the Meeting which shall include at least one independent Director. If any 1. Considered and approved Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024 along with the Limited review report; 2. Other routine businesses with the permission of Chair. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

CHOKSI LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the standalone Unaudited Financial Result of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024; 2. Other matters as prescribed in the notice. 1. Reappointment of Mr. Sunil Choksi as Managing Director of company; 2. Reappointment of Mrs. Stela Choksi as Whole Time Director of the company. 1. Considered and approved Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with the Limited review report; 2. Decided the date for closure of Register of Members and share transfer Books of the Company which from Sunday 15th September, 2024 to Saturday 21st September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 31st Annual General Meeting; 3. Finalized the cut off date and remote e-voting period for the ensuing AGM; 4. Considered, Approved and Adopted the Boards Report and all the annexure including Corporate Governance Report and Management Discussion & Analysis Report (MDAR) for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024; 5. Approved Notice of 31st Annual General Meeting and decided the date of 31st Annual General Meeting to be held on Saturday, the 21st day of September, 2024 at 11.00 A.M. through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM); 6. Other Business as mentioned in outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

CHOKSI LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the standalone Audited Financial Result of the Company for the fourth Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2024; 2. To appoint Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25; 3. To appoint Ms. Surabhi Agrawal Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25; 4. Any other item may be taken up for consideration with the permission of the Chairman and with the consent of a majority of the Directors present in the Meeting which shall include at least one independent Director. If any. 1. Considered and approved Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter as well as year ended 31st March, 2024 along with the Auditors Report thereon, Statement of Assets and Liabilities, and Cash Flow Statement; 2. Declaration regarding unmodified opinion of the Auditors on Annual Audited Financial Results of the Company pursuant to second proviso of Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015; 3. Other routine businesses with the permission of Chair Read less.. Considered and approved the Financial Result for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Mar 2024 22 Mar 2024

CHOKSI LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider and approve the appointment of Mrs. Abha Shastri (DIN: 00065772) as Additional Independent Director of the company w.e.f. 01st April 2024 2. To take on record the cessation of directorship of Mr. Sudarshan Shastri (DIN: 00155105) as Independent Director of the company w.e.f. 01st April 2024 due to completion of his term; 3. To consider reviews and finalize the matters to be included in the Postal Ballot Notice E-voting period and other matters pursuant to which. 4. Any other item may be taken up for consideration with the permission of the Chairman and presence of at least one independent Director. If any 1. Appointment of Mrs. Abha Shastri (DIN: 00065772) as an Additional Director of the Company in the category of the Independent Director w.e.f. 01st of April, 2024 subject to the Conformation of the Members; 2. Taken on record the cessation of directorship of Mr. Sudarshan Shastri (DIN: 00155105) due to completion of his term on 31st March, 2024 as an Independent Director of the company; 3. Approved postal ballot notice for seeking consent of Members of the Company for the resolutions as set out in the postal ballot Notice and other matters incidental thereto; 4. Approved the appointment of M/s. Surabhi Agrawal, Practicing Company Secretary (COP No. 23696) as Scrutinizer to scrutinize the postal ballot process in a fair and transparent manner (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/03/2024)

