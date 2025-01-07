Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
25.68
28.15
31.19
28.76
yoy growth (%)
-8.77
-9.73
8.46
28.94
Raw materials
-2.56
-3.24
-3.47
-2.97
As % of sales
9.98
11.51
11.13
10.34
Employee costs
-11.5
-12.83
-11.39
-9.45
As % of sales
44.77
45.59
36.53
32.87
Other costs
-7.49
-9.23
-9.99
-11.55
As % of sales (Other Cost)
29.18
32.79
32.02
40.16
Operating profit
4.12
2.84
6.33
4.78
OPM
16.05
10.09
20.3
16.62
Depreciation
-4.6
-4.56
-3.16
-2.86
Interest expense
-2.81
-1.89
-1.59
-1.46
Other income
0.48
0.32
0.35
0.86
Profit before tax
-2.8
-3.28
1.93
1.3
Taxes
0.2
1.82
-0.58
-0.41
Tax rate
-7.13
-55.71
-30.3
-31.84
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.6
-1.45
1.34
0.89
Exceptional items
0
-2.43
0
0
Net profit
-2.6
-3.88
1.34
0.89
yoy growth (%)
-32.87
-388.39
50.92
23.65
NPM
-10.15
-13.79
4.31
3.1
