Choksi Laboratories Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

112
(-4.26%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:08:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

25.68

28.15

31.19

28.76

yoy growth (%)

-8.77

-9.73

8.46

28.94

Raw materials

-2.56

-3.24

-3.47

-2.97

As % of sales

9.98

11.51

11.13

10.34

Employee costs

-11.5

-12.83

-11.39

-9.45

As % of sales

44.77

45.59

36.53

32.87

Other costs

-7.49

-9.23

-9.99

-11.55

As % of sales (Other Cost)

29.18

32.79

32.02

40.16

Operating profit

4.12

2.84

6.33

4.78

OPM

16.05

10.09

20.3

16.62

Depreciation

-4.6

-4.56

-3.16

-2.86

Interest expense

-2.81

-1.89

-1.59

-1.46

Other income

0.48

0.32

0.35

0.86

Profit before tax

-2.8

-3.28

1.93

1.3

Taxes

0.2

1.82

-0.58

-0.41

Tax rate

-7.13

-55.71

-30.3

-31.84

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.6

-1.45

1.34

0.89

Exceptional items

0

-2.43

0

0

Net profit

-2.6

-3.88

1.34

0.89

yoy growth (%)

-32.87

-388.39

50.92

23.65

NPM

-10.15

-13.79

4.31

3.1

