Choksi Laboratories Ltd Company Summary

108.84
(-2.00%)
Jan 14, 2025|09:24:00 AM

Choksi Laboratories Ltd Summary

Choksi Laboratories Limited, incorporated on 29 January, 1993 provides contract testing and analytical services. CLL is a group of research laboratories and consulting offices, offering analysis, calibration, pollution control, research and consultancy services to a broad spectrum of industries. The Company analyses, for its clients, or as a regulatory requirement pharmaceuticals, food and agricultural products, construction materials, chemicals, Calibration and environment Monitoring services.The Company currently has facilities for analysis of over 1000 products and materials, with more being added every day. It provides calibration of production & quality control equipment with traceability to national / international standards. This means that the equipment are precise and therefore reducing the probability of end-product defects / rejects. This requires a detailed knowledge of the industry sector as well as the clients business processes. CLL has expertise in setting up in-house labs for a large number of clients, which provide consultancy, training & independent auditing for Quality Management Systems.The Company started its unit at Vapi (Gujarat) and also got registered with FDA department during 2002. It started the laboratory at Chandigarh in 2005; thereafter the Goa Lab in 2011 and calibration of Bangalore operation from May 2011.

