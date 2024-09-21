AGM 21/09/2024 Pursuant to provision of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) 2015, enclosed herewith the Notice of 31st Annual General Meeting of the company to be held on 21st September, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. through VC/OAVM mode Proceeding of 31st Annual General Meeting held on 21.09.2024 at 11:00 A.M. has been attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.09.2024)