Chothani Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.11
0.16
0.16
0.16
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.08
-0.1
-0.1
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.03
-0.04
-0.04
Working capital
0.33
0.19
0.36
1.72
Other operating items
Operating
0.34
0.23
0.38
1.73
Capital expenditure
-0.09
-0.08
-0.08
1.04
Free cash flow
0.25
0.14
0.3
2.77
Equity raised
2.66
2.41
2.16
4.57
Investing
0
0
0
0.04
Financing
1.86
1.65
1.52
1.47
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
4.77
4.21
3.98
8.86
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.