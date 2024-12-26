iifl-logo-icon 1
Chothani Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

37.36
(9.91%)
Dec 26, 2024

Chothani Foods FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.11

0.16

0.16

0.16

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.08

-0.1

-0.1

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.03

-0.04

-0.04

Working capital

0.33

0.19

0.36

1.72

Other operating items

Operating

0.34

0.23

0.38

1.73

Capital expenditure

-0.09

-0.08

-0.08

1.04

Free cash flow

0.25

0.14

0.3

2.77

Equity raised

2.66

2.41

2.16

4.57

Investing

0

0

0

0.04

Financing

1.86

1.65

1.52

1.47

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

4.77

4.21

3.98

8.86

