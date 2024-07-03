iifl-logo-icon 1
Chothani Foods Ltd Share Price

37.36
(9.91%)
Dec 26, 2024|12:00:00 AM

  • Open37.36
  • Day's High37.36
  • 52 Wk High37.52
  • Prev. Close33.99
  • Day's Low37.36
  • 52 Wk Low 19.31
  • Turnover (lac)1.86
  • P/E287.38
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value14.84
  • EPS0.13
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)38.7
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Chothani Foods Ltd KEY RATIOS

Chothani Foods Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

16 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

4 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Chothani Foods Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Chothani Foods Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:53 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 28.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 28.95%

Non-Promoter- 71.04%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 71.04%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Chothani Foods Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.36

5.16

5.16

5.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.02

1.65

1.52

1.42

Net Worth

15.38

6.81

6.68

6.58

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

3.92

4.51

4.7

4.04

yoy growth (%)

-13.06

-4.08

16.41

-51.74

Raw materials

-2.98

-3.38

-3.6

-2.99

As % of sales

76.03

74.94

76.64

74.02

Employee costs

-0.17

-0.22

-0.21

-0.15

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.11

0.16

0.16

0.16

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.08

-0.1

-0.1

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.03

-0.04

-0.04

Working capital

0.33

0.19

0.36

1.72

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-13.06

-4.08

16.41

-51.74

Op profit growth

-11.4

-2.7

-6.88

9.69

EBIT growth

-14.1

-2.52

-0.73

11.07

Net profit growth

-27.93

-4.86

3.34

0.85

No Record Found

Chothani Foods Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Chothani Foods Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Neeraj Ashok Chothani

Whole-time Director

Sunil Shivji Chothani

Executive Director

Ashok Shivji Chothani

Director

Monil Ashok Chothani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Khushboo N Desai

Independent Director

Mansi Harsh Dave

Independent Director

Raviprakash Narayan Vyas

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Chothani Foods Ltd
Summary

Summary

Chothani Foods Limited (Formerly known as Ashok Masala Mart Limited) was originally incorporated on 17th January, 2014. The Company changed the name from Ashok Masala Mart Limited to Chothani Foods Limited in January, 2018. The Company was then listed to SME Platform of BSE Limited in the month August, 2017.The Company started its progressive journey in 1975, when the foundation of the Company was laid by Mr. Shivji Chothani as a sole proprietary concern namely M/s. Ashok Masala Mart in Mumbai. He began with himself sourcing of raw material and grinding and blending of spices and selling them in retail market. After completion of journey of 38 years, it has been established as a Limited Company to increase the spectrum and volume of operations.The Company is presently engaged into manufacturing and supplying of Blended Spices, Whole Spices and Grinned Spices. It has been supplying the traditional and delectable range of spices. It is committed to manufacture and supply different types of spices, meeting highest quality standards in line with customer requirements.The Company has two brands APPU MASALA & GAYATRI MASALA with more than 30 types of Spices and Masalas including instant mix range such as Pav Bhaji Masala, Chaat Masala, Tea Masala, Garam Masala, Sambhar Masala, Punjabi Chole Masala, Biryani / Pulav Masala, Kitchen King Masala and various Powders like Red Chilli Powder, Jeera Powder, White Pepper Powder, Turmeric Powder. It is positioned as professional and built a r
Company FAQs

What is the Chothani Foods Ltd share price today?

The Chothani Foods Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹37.36 today.

What is the Market Cap of Chothani Foods Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chothani Foods Ltd is ₹38.70 Cr. as of 26 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Chothani Foods Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Chothani Foods Ltd is 287.38 and 2.52 as of 26 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Chothani Foods Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chothani Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chothani Foods Ltd is ₹19.31 and ₹37.52 as of 26 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Chothani Foods Ltd?

Chothani Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.39%, 3 Years at 48.58%, 1 Year at 5.15%, 6 Month at 24.12%, 3 Month at 37.00% and 1 Month at 9.72%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Chothani Foods Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Chothani Foods Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 28.96 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 71.04 %

