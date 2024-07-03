SectorTrading
Open₹37.36
Prev. Close₹33.99
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.86
Day's High₹37.36
Day's Low₹37.36
52 Week's High₹37.52
52 Week's Low₹19.31
Book Value₹14.84
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)38.7
P/E287.38
EPS0.13
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.36
5.16
5.16
5.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.02
1.65
1.52
1.42
Net Worth
15.38
6.81
6.68
6.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3.92
4.51
4.7
4.04
yoy growth (%)
-13.06
-4.08
16.41
-51.74
Raw materials
-2.98
-3.38
-3.6
-2.99
As % of sales
76.03
74.94
76.64
74.02
Employee costs
-0.17
-0.22
-0.21
-0.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.11
0.16
0.16
0.16
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.08
-0.1
-0.1
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.03
-0.04
-0.04
Working capital
0.33
0.19
0.36
1.72
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-13.06
-4.08
16.41
-51.74
Op profit growth
-11.4
-2.7
-6.88
9.69
EBIT growth
-14.1
-2.52
-0.73
11.07
Net profit growth
-27.93
-4.86
3.34
0.85
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Neeraj Ashok Chothani
Whole-time Director
Sunil Shivji Chothani
Executive Director
Ashok Shivji Chothani
Director
Monil Ashok Chothani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Khushboo N Desai
Independent Director
Mansi Harsh Dave
Independent Director
Raviprakash Narayan Vyas
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Chothani Foods Ltd
Summary
Chothani Foods Limited (Formerly known as Ashok Masala Mart Limited) was originally incorporated on 17th January, 2014. The Company changed the name from Ashok Masala Mart Limited to Chothani Foods Limited in January, 2018. The Company was then listed to SME Platform of BSE Limited in the month August, 2017.The Company started its progressive journey in 1975, when the foundation of the Company was laid by Mr. Shivji Chothani as a sole proprietary concern namely M/s. Ashok Masala Mart in Mumbai. He began with himself sourcing of raw material and grinding and blending of spices and selling them in retail market. After completion of journey of 38 years, it has been established as a Limited Company to increase the spectrum and volume of operations.The Company is presently engaged into manufacturing and supplying of Blended Spices, Whole Spices and Grinned Spices. It has been supplying the traditional and delectable range of spices. It is committed to manufacture and supply different types of spices, meeting highest quality standards in line with customer requirements.The Company has two brands APPU MASALA & GAYATRI MASALA with more than 30 types of Spices and Masalas including instant mix range such as Pav Bhaji Masala, Chaat Masala, Tea Masala, Garam Masala, Sambhar Masala, Punjabi Chole Masala, Biryani / Pulav Masala, Kitchen King Masala and various Powders like Red Chilli Powder, Jeera Powder, White Pepper Powder, Turmeric Powder. It is positioned as professional and built a r
Read More
The Chothani Foods Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹37.36 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chothani Foods Ltd is ₹38.70 Cr. as of 26 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Chothani Foods Ltd is 287.38 and 2.52 as of 26 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chothani Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chothani Foods Ltd is ₹19.31 and ₹37.52 as of 26 Dec ‘24
Chothani Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.39%, 3 Years at 48.58%, 1 Year at 5.15%, 6 Month at 24.12%, 3 Month at 37.00% and 1 Month at 9.72%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.