Summary

Chothani Foods Limited (Formerly known as Ashok Masala Mart Limited) was originally incorporated on 17th January, 2014. The Company changed the name from Ashok Masala Mart Limited to Chothani Foods Limited in January, 2018. The Company was then listed to SME Platform of BSE Limited in the month August, 2017.The Company started its progressive journey in 1975, when the foundation of the Company was laid by Mr. Shivji Chothani as a sole proprietary concern namely M/s. Ashok Masala Mart in Mumbai. He began with himself sourcing of raw material and grinding and blending of spices and selling them in retail market. After completion of journey of 38 years, it has been established as a Limited Company to increase the spectrum and volume of operations.The Company is presently engaged into manufacturing and supplying of Blended Spices, Whole Spices and Grinned Spices. It has been supplying the traditional and delectable range of spices. It is committed to manufacture and supply different types of spices, meeting highest quality standards in line with customer requirements.The Company has two brands APPU MASALA & GAYATRI MASALA with more than 30 types of Spices and Masalas including instant mix range such as Pav Bhaji Masala, Chaat Masala, Tea Masala, Garam Masala, Sambhar Masala, Punjabi Chole Masala, Biryani / Pulav Masala, Kitchen King Masala and various Powders like Red Chilli Powder, Jeera Powder, White Pepper Powder, Turmeric Powder. It is positioned as professional and built a r

