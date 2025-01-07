To

The Members

CHOTHANI FOODS LIMITED

The Directors take pleasure in presenting the 11th Annual Report together with the Audited Financial Statements for the Year ended 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

The working results of the company for the year ended are as follows:

Particulars Financial Year ended 31/03/2024 (in Lakhs) 31/03/2023 (in Lakhs) Revenue from Operations 800.36 820.20 Other Income 1.20 0.83 Total Income 801.56 821.03 Cost of materials consumed - - Purchase of Stock -in Tarde 1082.31 756.25 Changes in inventories of Finished Goods, WIP, and Stock in Trade (412.70) (45.98) Employee Benefit Expenses 34.22 29.42 Finance Cost 22.69 23.87 Depreciation and Amortisation Expenses 5.24 5.93 Other Expenses 48.48 33.84 Total Expenses 780.23 803.31 Current Income Tax 4.95 4.00 Deferred Tax Liability 0.42 0.46 Tax related to earlier years 2.45 0.41 Extra-ordinary Items NIL NIL Net Profit/(Loss) After Tax 13.51 12.85 Profit/(Loss) carried to Balance Sheet 13.51 12.85

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

During the year, the net profit from operations of your Company is Rs. 13.51/- Lakhs as compared to Rs. 12.85/- Lakhs in last financial year.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

The Authorized Share Capital of your Company as on 31st March, 2024, stood at Rs. 10,50,00,000/- (Indian Rupees Ten Crores Fifty Lakhs Only), comprising of 1,05,00,000 Equity Shares (One Crore Five Lakhs) of Rs. 10/- each.

As on 31st March, 2024, the issued, subscribed and paid up share capital of your Company stood at Rs. 10,36,00,000 (Rupees Ten Crores Thirty Six Lakhs Only), comprising of 1,03,60,000 Equity Shares (One Crores Three Lakhs Sixty Thousand) of Rs. 10/- each.

The Company increased the authorised share capital from Rs. 5,50,00,000 (Rupees Five Crore Fifty Lakhs Only), comprising of 55,00,000 Equity Shares (Fifty Five Lakhs) of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 10,50,00,000/- (Rupees Ten Crores Fifty Lakhs Only) comprising of 1,05,00,000 (One Crore Five Lakhs) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/ - each in the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 22nd August, 2023.

The Company increased the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital from 5,16,00,000 (Rupees Five Crores Sixteen Lakhs Only) comprising of 51,60,000 (Fifty One Lakhs Sixty Thousand) of Rs. 10/- each to 10,36,00,000 (Rupees Ten Crores Thirty Six Lakhs Only) comprising of 1,03,60,000 Equity Shares (One Crore Three Lakhs Sixty Thousand) of Rs. 10/- each by way of issuance of 2,00,000 Equity Shares on preferential basis and 50,00,000 Equity Shares by way of conversion of warrants on preferential basis.

The said equity shares have been listed on the SME Platform of BSE Limited and all the shares rank pari passu with the existing equity shares in all respects.

The necessary amendments were made to the capital clause in the Memorandum of Association of the Company, to enable the increase in the Authorised Share Capital of the Company and also in the Articles of Association to enable the Company to issue warrants.

DIVIDEND

No dividend is being recommended by the Directors for the year ending on 31st March, 2024 as the Board of Directors want to plough back the profit in the business.

PREFERENTIAL ISSUE

Pursuant to the approval of the Board at its meeting held on 31st July, 2023 and approval of the members of the Company at their Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on 22nd August 2023, the Company issued 50,00,000 (Fifty Lakhs) Fully Convertible Warrants ("Warrants") on preferential basis to the Promoter/Promoter Group of the Company and certain identified non-promoter persons/entity, each convertible into, or exchangeable for, at an option of the Proposed Warrant Allottee, in one or more tranches, one Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/ - each at a price (including the Warrant Subscription Price and the Warrant Exercise Price) of Rs. 15.57/- (Rupees Fifteen and Fifty Seven Paise only) ("Preferential Allotment Price") each.

Further, pursuant to approval of the Board at its meeting held on 16th February, 2024 and approval of the members of the Company at their Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on 09th March, 2024, the Company issued 2,00,000 (Two Lakhs) Equity Shares on preferential basis to the certain identified nonpromoter persons/ entities, having face value of Rs. 10/- each at a price of Rs. 32.34/- (Rupees Thirty Two and Thirty Four Paise only) ("Preferential Allotment").

During the financial year 2023-24, the Company had allotted 50,00,000 (Fifty Lakhs) Equity shares against the fully convertible warrants pursuant to the receipt of the request from the Warrant holder of the company w.r.t conversion of their warrant into equivalent no of equity shares and 2,00,000 (Two Lakhs) Equity shares on preferential basis.

DEPOSIT

During the year under review your company has not accepted any deposits from the public and therefore no information is required to be furnished in respect of outstanding deposits.

CHANGES IN NATURE OF BUSINESS

There is no significant change made in the nature of the Companys business during the financial year.

NAME OF THE COMPANIES, WHICH HAVE BECOME OR CEASED TO BE HOLDING, SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES OR ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

This clause is not applicable as the Company has no holding, subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate company.

RISK MANAGEMENT AND INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM

The Company has established a well-defined process of risk management, wherein the identification, analysis and assessment of the various risks, measuring of the probable impact of such risks, formulation of risk mitigation strategy and implementation of the same takes place in a structured manner. Though the various risks associated with the business cannot be eliminated completely, all efforts are made to minimize the impact of such risks on the operations of the Company. The Company on various activities also puts necessary internal control systems in place across the board to ensure that business operations are directed towards attaining the stated organizational objectives with optimum utilization of the resources.

DEMATERIALIZATION OF SHARES

100% Shareholding of the Company is in dematerialized form and the Company has entered into Tripartite Agreement with NSDL and CDSL for providing demat facilities to its shareholders and KFin Technologies Limited continue to be our Registrar and Share Transfer Agent.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on an arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. There were no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors or Key Managerial Personnel etc. which may have potential conflict with the interests of the Company at large or which warrants the approval of the shareholders. Accordingly, no transactions were required to be reported in Form AOC-2 in terms of Section 134 of the Act read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

Further, we draw your attention to Note No. 2.25 of the Financial Statements of the Company for details of related party transactions.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY REGULATORS OR COURTS

There are no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators/ Courts, which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

DETAILS OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL ALONG WITH DETAILS OF APPOINTMENT & RESIGNATION DURING THE YEAR

As on 31st March, 2024, the Board of the Company comprises of the following directors;

Name DIN Designation 1 Neeraj Ashok Chothani 06732169 Managing Director & CFO 2 Sunil Chothani 06732173 Whole Time Director 3 Mansi Dave 07663806 Independent Director 4 Ashok Shivji Chothani 06732163 Director 5 Monil Ashok Chothani 07978664 Director 6 Raviprakash Narayan Vyas 07893486 Independent Director

The composition of the Board is in accordance with the provisions of Section 149 of the Act. No Director holds directorship in more than twenty companies or ten public companies.

Retirement by Rotation

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 and Articles of Association, Mr. Sunil Chothani (DIN:06732173), Whole-time Director of the Company is liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing 11th AGM and being eligible has offered himself for re-appointment. The Board of Directors have recommended the re-appointment of Mr. Sunil Chothani. The ordinary resolution in respect of re-appointment of Mr. Sunil Chothani has been included in the Notice convening the 11th AGM of the Company. Necessary details for re-appointment as required under the Act is given in the notice of ensuing Annual General Meeting.

STATEMENT ON DECLARATION GIVEN BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR(S) UNDER SECTION 149

The Board confirms that all the Independent Directors on the Board have given a declaration of their Independence to the Board as required under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 along with a declaration received pursuant to sub rule (3) of Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014.

In the opinion of the Board, all the Independent Directors possess the integrity, expertise and experience including the proficiency required to be Independent Directors of the Company, fulfill the conditions of independence as specified in the Act and the Listing Regulations and are independent of the management and have also complied with the Code for Independent Directors as prescribed in Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

The details of loans, guarantees, and investments as required by the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder form part of the Notes to the Financial Statements provided in this Annual Report.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES

Your Company has transferred current years net profit of Rs. 13.51 Lakhs to Reserves and Surplus during the financial year under review.

BOARD EVALUATION

In compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and other provisions, if any, the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Nomination & Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee.

The Board reviewed the performance of the individual directors on the basis of the criteria such as the contribution in decision making, contribution of the individual director to the Board and committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive suggestions and advice in meetings etc. In addition, the Chairman was also evaluated on the key aspects of his role. In a separate meeting of independent directors, performance of non-independent directors, performance of Board as whole was evaluated, taking into account the views of executive and non-executive directors

Performance evaluation of independent directors was done by the entire board, excluding the independent directors being evaluated.

MEETING OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS A) Number of Board Meetings in the year

During the year, 08 meetings of the Board of Directors were held. The intervening gap between the meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

Date on which board Meetings were held 30th May, 2023 31st July, 2023 4th September, 2023 12th September, 2023 9th November, 2023 16th February, 2024 6th March, 2024 28th March, 2024

B) Attendance of Directors at Board meetings held in the previous year are as follows:

Name of Director Category of Director No. of Board Meeting attended Attendance at the last AGM No. of Committee which he/she is a Member/ Chair Person (as on 31.03.2024) 1 Neeraj Ashok Chothani (DIN: 06732169) Managing Director (Executive) 8 Yes Member in Two Committees 2 Ashok Shivji Chothani (DIN: 06732163) Chairman & Director (Executive) 8 Yes Not member in any committee 3 Sunil Shivji Chothani (DIN: 06732173) Whole-time Director (Executive) 8 Yes Not member in any committee 4 Monil Chothani (DIN: 07978664) Director (Non-Executive, Non Independent Director) 8 Yes Member in one Committee 5 Mansi Harsh Dave (DIN: 07663806) Independent Director (Non-Executive) 7 Yes Member in all three committees 6 Raviprakash Narayan Vyas (DIN: 07893486) Independent Director (Non-Executive) 7 Yes Chairman in all three Committees

COMMITTEES

There are three Committees constituted as per Companies Act, 2013, which are as follows:

A. Audit Committee

B. Nomination & Remuneration Committee

C. Stakeholders & Relationship Committee

A. Audit Committee

The Audit Committee acts as a link between the statutory and internal auditors and the Board of Directors. Its purpose is to assist the Board in fulfilling its oversight responsibilities of monitoring financial reporting, reviewing the financial statement and statement of cash flow and reviewing the Companys statutory and internal audit activities. The terms of reference of the Committee are in line with the regulatory requirements mandated by the Companies Act, 2013.

During the year, four (4) Audit Committee meetings were held on 30-05-2023, 04-09-2023, 09-11-2023 and 16-02-2024.

Name Designation Position in committee No. of Meetings Attended 1 Mr. Raviprakash Narayan Vyas Independent Director Chairman 4 2 Mrs. Mansi Harsh Dave Independent Director Member 4 3 Mr. Neeraj Ashok Chothani Managing Director Member 4

B. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee assists the Board in overseeing the method, criteria and quantum of compensation for directors and key managerial personnel based on their performance and assessment criteria. The Committee formulates the criteria for evaluation of the performance of Independent Directors & the Board of Directors; identifying the persons who are qualified to become directors, and who may be appointed in senior management and recommend to the Board their appointment and removal. The terms of reference of the Committee are in line with the regulatory requirements mandated by the Companies Act, 2013.

During the year Two (2) Nomination & Remuneration Committee meetings were held on 04-09-2023 and 16-02-2024.

Name Designation Position in committee No. of Meetings Attended 1 Mr. Raviprakash Narayan Vyas Independent Director Chairman 2 2 Mrs. Mansi Harsh Dave Independent Director Member 2 3 Mr. Monil Ashok Chothani Non-Executive Director Member 2

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY:

Nomination and Remuneration Policy in the Company is designed to create a high-performance culture. It enables the Company to attract motivated and retained manpower in competitive market, and to harmonize the aspirations of human resources consistent with the goals of the Company. The Company pays remuneration by way of salary, benefits, perquisites and allowances to its Executive Directors and Key Managerial Personnel.

The details of Nomination and Remuneration Policy, as adopted by the Board of Directors, is placed on the website of the Company at http:// www.chothanifoodslimited.com/wp- content/uploads/pdf/Nomination-and-Remuneration-Policy.pdf

C. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

The Committee evaluates the efficacy with which services as mandated statutorily are extended to the Shareholders/Investors of the Company. The Committee periodically reviews the services as rendered to the Shareholders particularly with the redressal of complaints/ grievances of Shareholders like delay in transfer of shares, non-receipt of Annual Report etc. The terms of reference of the Committee are in line with the regulatory requirements mandated by the Companies Act, 2013.

During the year Two (2) Stakeholders Relationship Committee meetings were held on 04-09-2023 and 16-02-2024.

Name Designation Position in committee No. of Meetings Attended 1 Mr. Raviprakash Narayan Vyas Independent Director Chairman 2 2 Mrs. Mansi Harsh Dave Independent Director Member 2 3 Mr. Neeraj Ashok Chothani Managing Director Member 2

D. Independent Director Meeting:

All Independent Directors have given declarations that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Independent Directors of the company met one time during the financial year 2023-24 on 28.03.2024, as per Regulation 25 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

(i) To the best of their knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanation obtained by them, your Directors make the following statements in terms of the Section 134(3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013.

(ii) That in the preparation of the annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

(iii) That such accounting policies, as mentioned in the Financial Statements as Significant Accounting Policies have been selected and applied consistently and judgments and estimates have been made that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company as at March 31, 2024 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date;

(iv) That proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(v) That the annual financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis;

(vi) That proper internal financial controls were in place and that the financial controls were adequate and were operating effectively;

(vii) That proper system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws was in place and was adequate and operating effectively.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year and the date of this Report.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING AND OUTGO

(A) Conservation of Energy:

(i) the steps taken or impact on conservation of energy; Measures will be initiated for conservation of energy (ii) the steps taken by the company for utilizing alternate source of energy; The Company shall consider on adoption of alternate source of energy as and when the need arises. (iii) the capital investment on energy conservation equipment NIL

(B) Technology Absorption:

(i) the efforts made towards technology absorption; NIL (ii) the benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution; NIL (iii) in case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year)- NIL (a) the details of technology imported; (b) the year of import; (c) whether the technology been fully absorbed; (d) if not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place, and the reasons thereof; and (iv) the expenditure incurred on Research and Development during the year 2023-24. NIL

(C) Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo:

(i) The Foreign Exchange earning in terms of actual inflows NIL (ii) The Foreign Exchange outgo during the year in terms of actual outflows NIL

ACCOUNTING STANDARDS

The Company has prepared the Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024 as per Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with rule 7 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

EXPLANATION/COMMENTS BY THE BOARD ON QUALIFICATION, RESERVATION OR ADVERSE REMARK OR DISCLAIMER MADE IN AUDITORS REPORT AND SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

There are no qualifications, reservations, adverse remarks, disclaimers or any fraud reported by the Statutory Auditors in their report on Financial Statements for the Financial Year 2023-24.

There are no qualifications, reservations, adverse remarks and disclaimers of the Secretarial Auditors in the Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year 2023-24.

DETAILS IN RESPECT OF FRAUDS REPORTED BY AUDITORS UNDER SUB-SECTION (12) OF SECTION 143 OTHER THAN THOSE WHICH ARE REPORTABLE TO THE CENTRAL GOVERNMENT

The Auditors have not reported any fraud(s) during the period under review.

DISCLOSURE ABOUT CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

In line with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under with respect to the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), your company is not governed by the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014. So, the Company is not required to formulate a policy on CSR and also has not constituted a CSR Committee.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to Section 92(3) of the Act read with Section 134(3)(a) of the Act, the Annual Return as on March 31, 2024 is available on the website of the Company at www.chothanifoodslimited.com

AUDITORS

(I) Statutory Auditors

M/ s. A Y & Company (Firm Registration No.: 020829C) Chartered Accountants, Mumbai were the Statutory Auditors of the Company from financial year 2022-23 of the Company i.e. since 09th Annual General Meeting till 14 th Annual General Meeting (AGM). Pursuant to the provisions of Section 139(2) of the Companies Act, 2013, (the "Act"), read with applicable Rules framed thereunder, the term of M/ s. A Y & Company, Chartered Accountants, expires at the conclusion of the AGM to be held in the year 2028. However, due to their pre-occupation, they have resigned from the position of Statutory Auditors of the Company vide their letter dated 30th August, 2024, resulting into a casual vacancy in the office of Statutory Auditors of the Company as envisaged by section 139(8) of the Companies Act, 2013. The Board of Directors placed on record their appreciation for the services rendered by M/s. A Y & Company (Firm Registration No.: 020829C) Chartered Accountants, Mumbai.

Pursuant to the recommendations of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company has, at its meeting held on 02nd September, 2024, appointed M/s. Gupta Rustagi & Co., Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No.: 128701W), as Statutory Auditors of the Company to fill the casual vacancy caused by resignation of M/s. A Y & Company to hold office till the conclusion of this AGM.

Also pursuant to the recommendations of the Audit Committee, the Board at its meeting held on 02nd September, 2024 has proposed the appointment of M/s. Gupta Rustagi & Co., Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No.: 128701W ), as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a term of five consecutive years, to hold office from the conclusion of this AGM till the conclusion of AGM to be held in the year 2029 subject to approval of members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held within 3 months.

The Statutory Auditors have confirmed that they continue to be eligible and are not disqualified from continuing as Statutory Auditors of the Company.

(II) Secretarial Auditors

In terms of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made there under, M/s K Pratik & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, were appointed as a Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the FY 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit report of the Secretarial Auditor is enclosed as "Annexure-B to this Report".

COST RECORDS AND AUDIT

The provisions relating to maintaining of cost record and to conduct cost audit are not applicable to the Company.

DISCLOSURE OF EMPLOYEES REMUNERATION

The provisions of Rule 5(2) & (3) of the Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 requiring particulars of the employees in receipt of remuneration in excess of Rs. 60 Lacs per year to be disclosed in the Report of Board of Directors are not applicable to the Company as none of the employees was in receipt of remuneration in excess of Rs. 60 Lacs during the financial year 2023-24.

Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel is annexed herewith as "Annexure -B".

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the financial year under review is annexed as a part of this Annual Report as "Annexure-C."

ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

Your Company has an effective internal financial control and risk-mitigation system, which are constantly assessed and strengthened with new/revised standard operating procedures which also covers adherence to the Companys policies for safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of accounting records and timely preparation of reliable financial disclosures. The Companys internal financial control system is commensurate with its size, scale and complexities of its operations.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company being listed on the Small and Medium Enterprise Platform is exempted from provisions of corporate governance as per Regulation 15 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. Hence no corporate governance report is disclosed in this Annual Report.

VIGIL MECHANISM/WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

In pursuance of the provisions of Section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 22 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, a Vigil Mechanism for directors and employees to report genuine concerns has been established. The Policy on vigil mechanism i.e. whistle blower policy may be accessed on the Companys website.

The policy provides for a framework and process, for the employees and directors to report genuine concerns or grievances about leakage of unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI), illegal and unethical behavior to the Chairman of the Audit Committee.

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

Your Directors Confirms that Secretarial Standards issued by Institute of Company Secretaries of India, have been complied with.

DISCLOSURES AS PER SCHEDULE V OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

Name of the Director Sunil Chothani Neeraj Ashok Chothani Ashok Shivji Chothani Salary & Allowance Upto 15,00,000/- per annum Upto 15,00,000/- per annum Upto 15,00,000/- per annum Perquisites Nil Nil Nil Commission Nil Nil Nil

Service Contract/ Tenure As mutually agreed As mutually agreed As mutually agreed Performance linked incentive Nil Nil Nil

Notice Period As mutually agreed As mutually agreed As mutually agreed Severance Fees Nil Nil Nil Stock Option Nil Nil Nil Pension Nil Nil Nil

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The Company being a Listed Public Company, provisions of Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are applicable to the Company. The details of remuneration paid to the Directors and Key Managerial Personnel of the Companies are disclosed in the attached financial statements.

SEXUAL HARASSMENT

There was no case filled during the year, under the sexual harassment of women at workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013. Further Company ensures that there is a healthy and safe atmosphere for every women employee at the workplace and made the necessary policies for safe and secure environment for women employee.

THE DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 (31 OF 2016) DURING THE YEAR ALONGWITH THEIR STATUS AS AT THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR

During the year under review, your Company has neither filed any application nor has any proceedings pending under The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (31 of 2016). Thus, Section 134 (3) of the Act read with sub clause xi of sub rule 5 of Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014, is not applicable to the Company.

THE DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF

During the year under review, the Company has not done any one time settlement for loans taken from banks or financial institutions. Thus, Section 134 of the Act read with clause xii of sub rule 5 of Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014, is not applicable to the Company.

TRANSFER OF AMOUNTS TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

Your Company did not have any funds lying in unpaid or unclaimed dividend account for a period of seven years. Therefore, there were no funds which were required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF).

DISCLOSURES WITH RESPECT TO DEMAT SUSPENSE ACCOUNT/ UNCLAIMED SUSPENSE ACCOUNT

There are no shares in the demat suspense account/ unclaimed suspense account at the beginning and at the end of the financial year 2023-24.

DETAILS OF UTILISATION OF FUNDS RAISED THROUGH PREFERENTIAL ALLOTMENT OR QUALIFIED INSTITUTIONS PLACEMENT AS SPECIFIED UNDER REGULATION 32 (7A) OF THE LISTING REGULATIONS

Type of Issue Class of securities Original amount of funds raised Funds utilized 1 Preferential Issue *Warrants 7,78,50,000 3,74,40,000 2 Preferential Issue Equity Shares 64,68,000 -

* During the financial year 2023-24, the Company had allotted 50,00,000 (Fifty Lakhs) Equity shares against the fully convertible warrants pursuant to the receipt of the request from the Warrant holder of the company w.r.t Conversion of their warrant into equivalent no of equity shares.

The fund has been utilized by the Company against the objects for which it was originally allocated and there had been no deviation pertaining to the same.

GENERAL

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review:

1. Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

2. Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under any scheme and ESOS.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Board wishes to place on record their sincere appreciation and acknowledge with gratitude the effort put in and co-operation extended by bankers, shareholders, employees at all levels and all other associated persons, bodies or agencies for their continued support.