Chothani Foods Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

37.16
(-0.54%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:31:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

3.92

4.51

4.7

4.04

yoy growth (%)

-13.06

-4.08

16.41

-51.74

Raw materials

-2.98

-3.38

-3.6

-2.99

As % of sales

76.03

74.94

76.64

74.02

Employee costs

-0.17

-0.22

-0.21

-0.15

As % of sales

4.48

4.92

4.59

3.87

Other costs

-0.51

-0.62

-0.59

-0.58

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.16

13.92

12.64

14.45

Operating profit

0.24

0.27

0.28

0.3

OPM

6.32

6.2

6.11

7.64

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.08

-0.1

-0.1

Interest expense

-0.1

-0.08

-0.08

-0.09

Other income

0.04

0.05

0.07

0.05

Profit before tax

0.11

0.16

0.16

0.16

Taxes

-0.02

-0.03

-0.04

-0.04

Tax rate

-21.63

-23.76

-23.9

-25.05

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.08

0.12

0.12

0.12

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.08

0.12

0.12

0.12

yoy growth (%)

-27.93

-4.86

3.34

0.85

NPM

2.24

2.71

2.73

3.08

