|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3.92
4.51
4.7
4.04
yoy growth (%)
-13.06
-4.08
16.41
-51.74
Raw materials
-2.98
-3.38
-3.6
-2.99
As % of sales
76.03
74.94
76.64
74.02
Employee costs
-0.17
-0.22
-0.21
-0.15
As % of sales
4.48
4.92
4.59
3.87
Other costs
-0.51
-0.62
-0.59
-0.58
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.16
13.92
12.64
14.45
Operating profit
0.24
0.27
0.28
0.3
OPM
6.32
6.2
6.11
7.64
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.08
-0.1
-0.1
Interest expense
-0.1
-0.08
-0.08
-0.09
Other income
0.04
0.05
0.07
0.05
Profit before tax
0.11
0.16
0.16
0.16
Taxes
-0.02
-0.03
-0.04
-0.04
Tax rate
-21.63
-23.76
-23.9
-25.05
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.08
0.12
0.12
0.12
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.08
0.12
0.12
0.12
yoy growth (%)
-27.93
-4.86
3.34
0.85
NPM
2.24
2.71
2.73
3.08
