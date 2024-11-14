Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Chothani Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Chothani Foods Limited (the Company) will be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 at 04.00 p.m. at Registered Office of the Company at 408 B Wing Damji Shamji Corporate Square Laxmi Nagar Ghatkopar East Mumbai - 400075 to transact the following Business(es) - 1. To consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report; and 2. Any other Business matter with the permission of the Chair. Further pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading of the Company trading window for dealing in securities of the Company will be continue to remain closed till 48 hours after the date on which the results are declared. This is for your information and records. Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 02nd September, 2024 for disclosures under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015

Chothani Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year and year ended 31st March 2024; 2. Any other Business matter with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting Held on 30th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

With reference to the above subject and the Special Resolution passed by the Members at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company held on March 09, 2024 and the In-Principle approval dated March 20, 2024 granted by BSE Limited, the Board at its meeting held today i.e. March 28, 2024 allotted 2,00,000 Equity shares to certain non-identified non-promoters on preferential issue basis.

