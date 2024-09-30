|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 02nd September, 2024 for disclosures under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 please find enclosed herewith the details of voting results of the business transacted at 11th Annual General Meeting held on Monday 30th September, 2024 as prescribed by the SEBI along with Scrutinizers Report (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.