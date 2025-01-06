Cindrella Hotels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.82
0.26
0.39
0.35
Depreciation
-0.85
-0.66
-0.53
-0.52
Tax paid
0.02
-0.11
-0.11
-0.08
Working capital
-0.42
0.41
-0.34
0.18
Other operating items
Operating
-2.06
-0.1
-0.59
-0.07
Capital expenditure
0.34
2.29
0.48
0.72
Free cash flow
-1.71
2.18
-0.11
0.64
Equity raised
10.54
7.79
7.36
6.76
Investing
0
-0.34
-0.03
-0.01
Financing
1.76
0.83
0.38
0.15
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
10.57
10.47
7.59
7.55
