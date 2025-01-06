iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Cindrella Hotels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

67
(-1.11%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Cindrella Hotels Ltd

Cindrella Hotels FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.82

0.26

0.39

0.35

Depreciation

-0.85

-0.66

-0.53

-0.52

Tax paid

0.02

-0.11

-0.11

-0.08

Working capital

-0.42

0.41

-0.34

0.18

Other operating items

Operating

-2.06

-0.1

-0.59

-0.07

Capital expenditure

0.34

2.29

0.48

0.72

Free cash flow

-1.71

2.18

-0.11

0.64

Equity raised

10.54

7.79

7.36

6.76

Investing

0

-0.34

-0.03

-0.01

Financing

1.76

0.83

0.38

0.15

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

10.57

10.47

7.59

7.55

Cindrella Hotels : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Cindrella Hotels Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.