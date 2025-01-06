iifl-logo-icon 1
Cindrella Hotels Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

67
(-1.11%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

2.48

4.79

4.78

4.62

yoy growth (%)

-48.18

0.21

3.38

10.69

Raw materials

-0.64

-0.87

-0.89

-0.73

As % of sales

26.01

18.36

18.72

15.93

Employee costs

-1.06

-1.62

-1.59

-1.49

As % of sales

42.95

33.85

33.29

32.25

Other costs

-0.77

-1.48

-1.35

-1.47

As % of sales (Other Cost)

31.11

31.07

28.24

31.91

Operating profit

0

0.8

0.94

0.91

OPM

-0.08

16.7

19.73

19.88

Depreciation

-0.85

-0.66

-0.53

-0.52

Interest expense

-0.08

-0.02

-0.02

-0.03

Other income

0.11

0.15

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.82

0.26

0.39

0.35

Taxes

0.02

-0.11

-0.11

-0.08

Tax rate

-3.08

-43.02

-28.77

-23.78

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.79

0.14

0.27

0.27

Exceptional items

0

1.36

0

0

Net profit

-0.79

1.51

0.27

0.27

yoy growth (%)

-152.71

442.43

1.68

1.42

NPM

-32.08

31.53

5.82

5.92

