Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2.48
4.79
4.78
4.62
yoy growth (%)
-48.18
0.21
3.38
10.69
Raw materials
-0.64
-0.87
-0.89
-0.73
As % of sales
26.01
18.36
18.72
15.93
Employee costs
-1.06
-1.62
-1.59
-1.49
As % of sales
42.95
33.85
33.29
32.25
Other costs
-0.77
-1.48
-1.35
-1.47
As % of sales (Other Cost)
31.11
31.07
28.24
31.91
Operating profit
0
0.8
0.94
0.91
OPM
-0.08
16.7
19.73
19.88
Depreciation
-0.85
-0.66
-0.53
-0.52
Interest expense
-0.08
-0.02
-0.02
-0.03
Other income
0.11
0.15
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.82
0.26
0.39
0.35
Taxes
0.02
-0.11
-0.11
-0.08
Tax rate
-3.08
-43.02
-28.77
-23.78
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.79
0.14
0.27
0.27
Exceptional items
0
1.36
0
0
Net profit
-0.79
1.51
0.27
0.27
yoy growth (%)
-152.71
442.43
1.68
1.42
NPM
-32.08
31.53
5.82
5.92
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.