Cindrella Hotels Ltd Share Price

67
(-1.11%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:33:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open66.4
  • Day's High67
  • 52 Wk High76.5
  • Prev. Close67.75
  • Day's Low66.4
  • 52 Wk Low 45.05
  • Turnover (lac)0.12
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value32.76
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)24.12
  • Div. Yield1.46
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Cindrella Hotels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

66.4

Prev. Close

67.75

Turnover(Lac.)

0.12

Day's High

67

Day's Low

66.4

52 Week's High

76.5

52 Week's Low

45.05

Book Value

32.76

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

24.12

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

1.46

Cindrella Hotels Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 21 Sep, 2024

arrow

Cindrella Hotels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Cindrella Hotels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:41 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.03%

Non-Promoter- 38.96%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 38.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Cindrella Hotels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.56

3.56

3.56

3.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.27

7.73

5.17

4.47

Net Worth

11.83

11.29

8.73

8.03

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

2.48

4.79

4.78

4.62

yoy growth (%)

-48.18

0.21

3.38

10.69

Raw materials

-0.64

-0.87

-0.89

-0.73

As % of sales

26.01

18.36

18.72

15.93

Employee costs

-1.06

-1.62

-1.59

-1.49

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.82

0.26

0.39

0.35

Depreciation

-0.85

-0.66

-0.53

-0.52

Tax paid

0.02

-0.11

-0.11

-0.08

Working capital

-0.42

0.41

-0.34

0.18

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-48.18

0.21

3.38

10.69

Op profit growth

-100.27

-15.18

2.59

4.32

EBIT growth

-354.07

-30.47

5.77

9.42

Net profit growth

-152.71

442.43

1.68

1.42

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012

Gross Sales

3.36

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

3.36

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0

Cindrella Hotels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

871.9

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.05

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

994.7

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

158.8

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.05

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Cindrella Hotels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Sangita Devi Baid

Managing Director

Vivek Baid

Independent Director

Rajendra Lakhotia

Independent Director

Sanjay Kumar Agarwal.

Independent Director

SUNIL CHORARIA

Chief Finance Officer & CS

Subhajit Mukherjee

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cindrella Hotels Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Mar.86 as a private limited company, Cindrella Hotels (CHL) was converted into a public limited company in May92. The company is promoted by Vivek Kumar Baid. It has two lawns - Cindrella Park and Cherry Park and a club - Cindrella Park Club, at Siliguri, Jalpaiguri (West Bengal).The Company is engaged in the business of hotels and runs a four star hotel in Siliguri and a tourist class property in Darjeeling-The Queen of Hills. From the beginning it has been the philosophy of Company to market and promote tourism in Darjeeling, Sikkim and Bhutan leading to increased tourist arrivals in Siliguri and this region.CHL came out with a public issue of 27 lac equity shares at par in Jan.94 to to finance the construction of a 47 rooms, 3-star deluxe category hotel with restaurant and bar, shopping complex, banquet and conference halls and a health club at Siliguri. The Swiss Hotels has started its operations at Darjeeling during October 2002. The development work at Chalsa Resort was started in 2004. It set up a green house for the cultivation of Garbera & Anthurium in 2005. The Company is involved in hospitality, travel and tourism sector and operating a hotel of considerable repute at Siliguri in North Bengal and its sphere of business activities also encompassing Darjeeling district, State of Sikkim and Bhutan. A portion of revenues comes from sale of food and beverages at its restaurant. It is engaged in selling tour packages to domestic and international traveler
Company FAQs

What is the Cindrella Hotels Ltd share price today?

The Cindrella Hotels Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹67 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cindrella Hotels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cindrella Hotels Ltd is ₹24.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cindrella Hotels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cindrella Hotels Ltd is 0 and 2.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cindrella Hotels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cindrella Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cindrella Hotels Ltd is ₹45.05 and ₹76.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Cindrella Hotels Ltd?

Cindrella Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.14%, 3 Years at 45.49%, 1 Year at 8.49%, 6 Month at 32.97%, 3 Month at 21.46% and 1 Month at 23.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cindrella Hotels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cindrella Hotels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.03 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 38.97 %

