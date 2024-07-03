SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹66.4
Prev. Close₹67.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.12
Day's High₹67
Day's Low₹66.4
52 Week's High₹76.5
52 Week's Low₹45.05
Book Value₹32.76
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)24.12
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield1.46
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.56
3.56
3.56
3.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.27
7.73
5.17
4.47
Net Worth
11.83
11.29
8.73
8.03
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2.48
4.79
4.78
4.62
yoy growth (%)
-48.18
0.21
3.38
10.69
Raw materials
-0.64
-0.87
-0.89
-0.73
As % of sales
26.01
18.36
18.72
15.93
Employee costs
-1.06
-1.62
-1.59
-1.49
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.82
0.26
0.39
0.35
Depreciation
-0.85
-0.66
-0.53
-0.52
Tax paid
0.02
-0.11
-0.11
-0.08
Working capital
-0.42
0.41
-0.34
0.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-48.18
0.21
3.38
10.69
Op profit growth
-100.27
-15.18
2.59
4.32
EBIT growth
-354.07
-30.47
5.77
9.42
Net profit growth
-152.71
442.43
1.68
1.42
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
3.36
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
3.36
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
871.9
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.05
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
994.7
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
158.8
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.05
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Sangita Devi Baid
Managing Director
Vivek Baid
Independent Director
Rajendra Lakhotia
Independent Director
Sanjay Kumar Agarwal.
Independent Director
SUNIL CHORARIA
Chief Finance Officer & CS
Subhajit Mukherjee
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Cindrella Hotels Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in Mar.86 as a private limited company, Cindrella Hotels (CHL) was converted into a public limited company in May92. The company is promoted by Vivek Kumar Baid. It has two lawns - Cindrella Park and Cherry Park and a club - Cindrella Park Club, at Siliguri, Jalpaiguri (West Bengal).The Company is engaged in the business of hotels and runs a four star hotel in Siliguri and a tourist class property in Darjeeling-The Queen of Hills. From the beginning it has been the philosophy of Company to market and promote tourism in Darjeeling, Sikkim and Bhutan leading to increased tourist arrivals in Siliguri and this region.CHL came out with a public issue of 27 lac equity shares at par in Jan.94 to to finance the construction of a 47 rooms, 3-star deluxe category hotel with restaurant and bar, shopping complex, banquet and conference halls and a health club at Siliguri. The Swiss Hotels has started its operations at Darjeeling during October 2002. The development work at Chalsa Resort was started in 2004. It set up a green house for the cultivation of Garbera & Anthurium in 2005. The Company is involved in hospitality, travel and tourism sector and operating a hotel of considerable repute at Siliguri in North Bengal and its sphere of business activities also encompassing Darjeeling district, State of Sikkim and Bhutan. A portion of revenues comes from sale of food and beverages at its restaurant. It is engaged in selling tour packages to domestic and international traveler
Read More
The Cindrella Hotels Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹67 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cindrella Hotels Ltd is ₹24.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Cindrella Hotels Ltd is 0 and 2.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cindrella Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cindrella Hotels Ltd is ₹45.05 and ₹76.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Cindrella Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.14%, 3 Years at 45.49%, 1 Year at 8.49%, 6 Month at 32.97%, 3 Month at 21.46% and 1 Month at 23.18%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.