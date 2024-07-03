Summary

Incorporated in Mar.86 as a private limited company, Cindrella Hotels (CHL) was converted into a public limited company in May92. The company is promoted by Vivek Kumar Baid. It has two lawns - Cindrella Park and Cherry Park and a club - Cindrella Park Club, at Siliguri, Jalpaiguri (West Bengal).The Company is engaged in the business of hotels and runs a four star hotel in Siliguri and a tourist class property in Darjeeling-The Queen of Hills. From the beginning it has been the philosophy of Company to market and promote tourism in Darjeeling, Sikkim and Bhutan leading to increased tourist arrivals in Siliguri and this region.CHL came out with a public issue of 27 lac equity shares at par in Jan.94 to to finance the construction of a 47 rooms, 3-star deluxe category hotel with restaurant and bar, shopping complex, banquet and conference halls and a health club at Siliguri. The Swiss Hotels has started its operations at Darjeeling during October 2002. The development work at Chalsa Resort was started in 2004. It set up a green house for the cultivation of Garbera & Anthurium in 2005. The Company is involved in hospitality, travel and tourism sector and operating a hotel of considerable repute at Siliguri in North Bengal and its sphere of business activities also encompassing Darjeeling district, State of Sikkim and Bhutan. A portion of revenues comes from sale of food and beverages at its restaurant. It is engaged in selling tour packages to domestic and international traveler

