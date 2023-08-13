To The Members

Your directors hereby present the 38th Annual Report together with Audited Accounts of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY OR PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY

Rs. in Lacs FINANCIAL RESULTS YEAR ENDED 31.03.2024 YEAR ENDED 31.03.2023 Revenue from operations 812.39 800.24 Other Income 7.96 272.60 Total Revenue from operations 820.35 1072.84 126.31 404.97 Profit before Financial Expenses, Depreciation and Taxation 0.00 0.00 Add: Exceptional Item 126.31 404.97 Profit after Exceptional Item 6.46 4.02 Less: Financial expenses 119.85 400.95 Operating profit before Depreciation & Taxation 92.39 81.60 Less: Depreciation 27.46 319.35 Profit before Tax Current Year 8.33 4.76 Less: Tax expenses Deferred Tax Assets (Net) -46.51 56.89 Profit after Taxation 65.64 257.70

OPERATIONS

The Companys total revenue is Rs. 820.35 lacs for the year ended March 31, 2024 as against Rs. 1072.84 lacs for the year ended March 31, 2023. The Companys profit after tax is Rs. 65.64 lacs for the year ended March 31, 2024, as compared to the profit of Rs. 257.70 lacs for the year ended March 31, 2023.

DIVIDEND

The Board of Directors of the Company recommends a Dividend of Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) per equity share of Rs.10/- (Rupees ten only) each for the year ended 31st March, 2024, for the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.

TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCTION AND PROTECTION FUND

Section 124 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 (“the Rules”), as amended, mandate the companies to transfer the dividend that has remained unclaimed/un-encashed for a period of seven years from the unpaid dividend account to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF). Further, the Rules also mandate that the shares on which dividend has not been claimed or encashed for seven consecutive years or more be transferred to the IEPF.

The following table provides a list of years for which unclaimed dividends and their corresponding shares would become eligible to be transferred to the IEPF on the dates mentioned below:

Year Type of dividend Dividend per share (In .) Date of declaration Due date for transfer to IEPF 2022-23 Final 1.00 September 20, 2023 October 19, 2030

MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

The Board of Directors met during the year under review as follows:

Date No. of Directors present 30/05/2023 4 14/08/2023 4 14/11/2023 4 13/02/2024 4

INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS MEETING

During the year under review, the Independent Directors met on 14thAugust, 2023 and 13thFebruary, 2024.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS MADE UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

There was no loan, guarantee or investment made by the Company under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review and hence the said provision is not applicable.

DEPOSITS

During the year under review, the Company did not accept any deposits from the public.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION:

All the related party transactions entered into during the financial year were at arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. There is no conflict of interest and none of these transactions have any possibility of being detrimental to the interests of the Company. Your Company had not entered into any transactions with related parties which are specified under clauses (a) to (g) of Section 188(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 or could be considered material in terms of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the disclosure of related party transactions as required under Section 134(3)(h) of the Companies Act, 2013 in Form AOC 2 is not applicable. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT IF ANY AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR TO WHICH THIS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT

No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company occurred between the end of the financial year to which this financial statements relate and the date of this report.

STATEMENT CONCERNING DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OF RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY OF THE COMPANY

As per Regulation 15(2) of Chapter IV of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the requirements regarding Risk Management Committee/ Policy do not apply to your Company. However, the Directors oversee these matters.

DETAILS OF POLICY DEVELOPED AND IMPLEMENTED BY THE COMPANY ON ITS CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES

Your Company has not developed and implemented any Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives as the said provisions are not applicable.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

The Management Discussion and Analysis is provided later and forms part of this Annual Report.

As per Regulation 15(2) of Chapter IV of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the requirements regarding disclosures with respect to Corporate Governance and the Declaration signed by the chief executive officer stating that the members of board of directors and senior management personnel have affirmed compliance with the code of conduct of board of directors and senior management and the Compliance certificate from either the auditors or practicing company secretaries regarding compliance of conditions of corporate governance to be annexed with the directors report do not apply to your Company. However, a separate report on Corporate Governance is furnished pursuant to the Companys desire to continue to follow proper Corporate Governance policies.

EXPLANATION OR COMMENTS ON QUALIFICATIONS, RESERVATIONS OR ADVERSE REMARKS OR DISCLAIMERS MADE BY THE AUDITORS AND THE PRACTICING COMPANY SECRETARY IN THEIR REPORTS

There was no qualification, reservation or adverse remark made by the Statutory Auditors and/or the Secretarial Auditor in their respective reports.

COMPANYS POLICY RELATING TO DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT, REMUNERATION AND DISCHARGE OF THEIR DUTIES

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company constituted as per provisions of Section 178(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 oversees matters relating to the same.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013 and proviso to rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Annual Return as on 31st March 2024 is available at the Companys website at http://cindrellahotelsltd.com

DIRECTORS & KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

During the year under review, in accordance with the provisions of section 152(5)of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Articles of Association of the company, Smt. Sangita Devi Baid (DIN 00359298) is liable to retire by rotation and being eligible has offered herself for re-appointment. Shri Rajendra Lakhotia (DIN 00163156) and Shri Sanjay Kumar Agarwal (DIN 00928946) shall retire from office as Non-executive Independent Directors on the Board of the Company on the date of AGM to be held for the year 2024. Shri Anup Kumar Bhattacharya (DIN 08207103) and Shri Sunil Choraria (DIN 00015449) are proposed to be appointed as Non-executive Independent Director, not liable to retire by rotation in order to maintain the proportion of independent directors on the Board of Directors of the Company. Proposals for their respective appointments have been received from shareholders. Shri Vivek Baid (DIN 00437542) is proposed to be re-appointed as Managing Director of the Company for a period of 5 (five) years, with effect from September 28, 2024 up to September 27, 2029 or up to the date of AGM to be held for the year 2029, whichever is later, at NIL remuneration.

As per Regulation 15(2) of Chapter IV of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the provisions regarding the composition of the Board of Directors and the constitution and composition of various Committees of the Board inter alia do not apply to your Company. However, the Company complies with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 in this regard. The Independent Directors have given declarations to the Company regarding fulfillment of criteria of independence as required under the Companies Act, 2013 and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

OTHER BOARD AND MANAGEMENT MATTERS

Particulars relating to companys policy on directors appointment and remuneration including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a director and other matters provided under sub-section (3) of section 178 and those indicating the manner in which formal annual evaluation has been made by the Board of its own performance and that of its committees and individual directors and details of the various committees of the Board are given in the Corporate Governance Report and forms part of this report. None of the Directors are in receipt of any remuneration from the Company.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The companys internal control systems are commensurate with the nature of its business and the operations.

SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

The Company does not have any Associates, Subsidiaries and Joint Ventures.

AUDITORS

The Statutory Auditors of the Company M/s Agarwal Mahesh Kumar & Co., Chartered Accountants (FRN: 319154E) who were appointed at the AGM held in 2022 for a term of 5 years to hold office up to the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting for the year ended 31.03.2027 shall continue in office as Statutory Auditors of the Company. The notes on account referred to in the Auditors Report are self explanatory and therefore do not call for any further comments u/s 134 of the Companies Act, 2013.

DISCLOSURE OF COMPOSITION OF AUDIT COMMITTEE AND PROVIDING VIGIL MECHANISM

The particulars in respect of the above are included in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this report.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

The Board has appointed Sri Somnath Ganguly, Company Secretary in Whole-time Practice under the provisions of section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made there under to carry out the Secretarial Audit for the year ended 31st March, 2024. The report of the Secretarial Auditor is attached to and forms part of this report.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

During the year under review, the Company has complied with applicable Secretarial Standards.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED DISCLOSURES

In terms of the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, none of the employees are in receipt of the remuneration which is in excess of the limits as specified in the regulation. Disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) read with Rule 5(1) of Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are enclosed with this report.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

Your Company remains committed to increasing energy-efficiency and environment conservation and protection and strives to implement power saving and emission control measures in all spheres of activity. There was no foreign exchange inflow or Outflow during the year under review.

GENERAL

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review: 1. Details relating to deposits covered under Chapter V of the Act. 2. Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise. 3. Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under any scheme and ESOS referred to in this Report. 4. No significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AT WORKPLACE

Your Directors further state that during the year under review there were no complaints related to sexual harassment received by its Internal Complaints Committee, constituted pursuant to the requirements of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, which is responsible for redressal of complaints related to sexual harassment.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the requirements under Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to the Directors Responsibilities Statement, it is hereby confirmed that;

i) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable Accounting Standards have been followed along with proper explanations relating to material departures;

ii) the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and of the profit or loss of the Company for the said period;

iii) that the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

iv) the directors had prepared the annual accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 on a “going concern” basis;

v) they have laid down internal financial controls in the company that are adequate and were operating effectively and

vi) they have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and these are adequate and are operating effectively.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Your Directors acknowledge the co-operation extended by the various Government Authorities, Bankers, Business Associates, Members and Guests. Your Directors also place on record their sincere appreciation of the services rendered by the employees at all levels.