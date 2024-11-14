iifl-logo-icon 1
Cindrella Hotels Ltd Board Meeting

63.35
(0.56%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Cindrella Hotels CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
CINDRELLA HOTELS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir We hereby giving the intimation of BM of Cindrella Financial Services Ltd for the QE September 2024. Thanking You. DEAR SIR PLEASE FIND HEREWITH THE UNAUDITED RESULT FOR THE QE SEP, 2024 THANKING YOU (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
CINDRELLA HOTELS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam Please find herewith the Quarterly Board Meeting Intimation for the QE June 2024 in the attached document. Thanking Dear Sir, This is to inform you that the meeting of BOD of Cindrella Hotels Ltd, Held on 13/08/2024 for the consideration and inter alia approval of the following: 1. Un Audited financial Result for the QE June, 2024 Thanking You (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
CINDRELLA HOTELS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir This is to inform you that a meeting of BOD of Cindrella Hotels Ltd will be held at cindrella hotel 3rd mile Sevoke Road Siliguri 734008 on Thursday 30th May 2024 inter alia for: 1. Consideration and approval of Audited Financial result for the QE March 2024 2. Recommendation for payment of Dividend on Equity Shares for the YE March 31 2024 Dear Sir, The BOD of the company has recommeded today i,e, May, 30,2024 a dividend od Rs. 1.00/Equity share of the face value of Rs.10 each, i,e, 10% for the FY 31st March, 2024. Thanking You (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
CINDRELLA HOTELS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at Cindrella Hotel Complex 3rd Mile Sevoke Road Siliguri Pin Code - 734008 West Bengal India on Tuesday 13th February 2024 at 4.30 p.m. inter alia for consideration and approval of : 1. Approval of Quarterly Financial Results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023. 2. Other business if any. Thanking you Dear Sir, This is to inform you that at its meeting held on 13th February, 2024, the Board of Directors of the company inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on December, 2023 The meeting started at 4.00 pm and ended at 04.55 pm. Thanking you, Dear Sir, This is to inform you that at its board meeting held on 13th February, 2023, The board of directors of the company inter alia approved the following: 1. Un-audited financial result for the QE December, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

