Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

CINDRELLA HOTELS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir We hereby giving the intimation of BM of Cindrella Financial Services Ltd for the QE September 2024. Thanking You. DEAR SIR PLEASE FIND HEREWITH THE UNAUDITED RESULT FOR THE QE SEP, 2024 THANKING YOU (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

CINDRELLA HOTELS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam Please find herewith the Quarterly Board Meeting Intimation for the QE June 2024 in the attached document. Thanking Dear Sir, This is to inform you that the meeting of BOD of Cindrella Hotels Ltd, Held on 13/08/2024 for the consideration and inter alia approval of the following: 1. Un Audited financial Result for the QE June, 2024 Thanking You (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

CINDRELLA HOTELS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir This is to inform you that a meeting of BOD of Cindrella Hotels Ltd will be held at cindrella hotel 3rd mile Sevoke Road Siliguri 734008 on Thursday 30th May 2024 inter alia for: 1. Consideration and approval of Audited Financial result for the QE March 2024 2. Recommendation for payment of Dividend on Equity Shares for the YE March 31 2024 Dear Sir, The BOD of the company has recommeded today i,e, May, 30,2024 a dividend od Rs. 1.00/Equity share of the face value of Rs.10 each, i,e, 10% for the FY 31st March, 2024. Thanking You (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024