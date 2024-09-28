|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Sep 2024
|24 Aug 2024
|Dear Sir, This is to inform you that the Share holders meeting of our company will be held on 28-09-2024 at 12.30 pm. Thanking You The 38th AGM of The Company was held today, the 28th September, 2024 at 12.30 pm through 12.58 pm. Outcome annexed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024) Voting results annexed. Kindly take the same on record and oblige. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024)
