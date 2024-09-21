|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|30 May 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|21 Sep 2024
|1
|10
|Final
|Dear Sir, The BOD of the company has recommeded today i,e, May, 30,2024 a dividend od Rs. 1.00/Equity share of the face value of Rs.10 each, i,e, 10% for the FY 31st March, 2024. Thanking You Dear Sir, This is to inform you that in compliance of Reg 42 of SEBI (LODR 2015) it is hereby inform that the record date has been fixed as 21/09/2024 for the purpose of taking the record of eligible share holders/ beneficial owner for payment of final equity dividend as may be approved by the share holders at the ensuing AGM of the company. Thanking you (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.