Cindrella Hotels Ltd Dividend

65.5
(3.39%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Cindrella Hotels CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend30 May 202420 Sep 202421 Sep 2024110Final
Dear Sir, The BOD of the company has recommeded today i,e, May, 30,2024 a dividend od Rs. 1.00/Equity share of the face value of Rs.10 each, i,e, 10% for the FY 31st March, 2024. Thanking You Dear Sir, This is to inform you that in compliance of Reg 42 of SEBI (LODR 2015) it is hereby inform that the record date has been fixed as 21/09/2024 for the purpose of taking the record of eligible share holders/ beneficial owner for payment of final equity dividend as may be approved by the share holders at the ensuing AGM of the company. Thanking you (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/08/2024)

